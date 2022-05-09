Catorze
In My Secret Life
Leonard Cohen

El cantautor Leonard Cohen va néixer a Montreal el 21 de setembre del 1934 i va morir a Los Angeles el 7 de novembre del 2016. N’escoltem la cançó In My Secret Life (Ten New Songs, 2001).


In my secret life
In my secret life
In my secret life
In my secret life

I saw you this morning
You were moving so fast
Can’t seem to loosen my grip
On the past
And I miss you so much
There’s no one in sight
And we’re still making love
In my secret life
In my secret life

I smile when I’m angry
I cheat and I lie
I do what I have to do
To get by
But I know what is wrong
And I know what is right
And I’d die for the truth
In my secret life
In my secret life

Hold on, hold on, my brother
My sister, hold on tight
I finally got my orders
I’ll be marching through the morning
Marching through the night
Moving cross the borders
Of my secret life

I bite my lip
I buy what I’m told
From the latest hit
To the wisdom of old
But I’m always alone
And my heart is like ice
And it’s crowded and cold

In my secret life
In my secret life
In my secret life
In my secret life
In my secret life
In my secret life
In my secret life
In my secret life

Foto: Facebook Leonard Cohen

Cançó Cohen In my secret life Leonard Cohen Música

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram
Piano Man
Viva la vida
Si arribeu
Un núvol blanc
La Santa Espina

Nou comentari

El piano

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Esbrina

Com quan fèiem l'amor i sempre reies
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

L’orquestra on tothom hi pot tocar

La UVic ha impulsat un màster per fer arribar l'art a tot arreu
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

In My Secret Life

And I miss you so much/ There's no one in sight
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Piano Man

Toca otra vez, viejo perdedor,/ haces que me sienta bien

Passadís

Giorgio Morandi. Natura morta, 1953-1954 © Giorgio Morandi, VEGAP, Madrid, 2021
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Giorgio Morandi, la ressonància infinita

La Pedrera fa un recorregut retrospectiu per l'obra del pintor i gravador italià
Vista de l'exposició que el MACBA dedica a l'obra de Teres Lanceta. Foto: Miquel Coll
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

La Nit i el Dia del MACBA

El museu obre les portes amb activitats especials durant dues jornades
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Els actors del personatge

14 figures històriques i els intèrprets que els han dut al cinema
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Magritte, la màquina de jugar

El CaixaForum Barcelona presenta l'obra del pintor surrealista en una exposició
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram

Comparteix