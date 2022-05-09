El cantautor Leonard Cohen va néixer a Montreal el 21 de setembre del 1934 i va morir a Los Angeles el 7 de novembre del 2016. N’escoltem la cançó In My Secret Life (Ten New Songs, 2001).







In my secret life

In my secret life

In my secret life

In my secret life



I saw you this morning

You were moving so fast

Can’t seem to loosen my grip

On the past

And I miss you so much

There’s no one in sight

And we’re still making love

In my secret life

In my secret life



I smile when I’m angry

I cheat and I lie

I do what I have to do

To get by

But I know what is wrong

And I know what is right

And I’d die for the truth

In my secret life

In my secret life



Hold on, hold on, my brother

My sister, hold on tight

I finally got my orders

I’ll be marching through the morning

Marching through the night

Moving cross the borders

Of my secret life



I bite my lip

I buy what I’m told

From the latest hit

To the wisdom of old

But I’m always alone

And my heart is like ice

And it’s crowded and cold



In my secret life

In my secret life

In my secret life

In my secret life

In my secret life

In my secret life

In my secret life

In my secret life

