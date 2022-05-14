Frank Sinatra va néixer el 12 de desembre del 1915 a Nova Jersey i va morir el 14 de maig de 1998 a Los Ángeles. El recordem escoltant la cançó de Paul Anka i Claude François que va popularitzar, My Way, i, de pas, sentint com la interpretava Elvis Presley.







And now, the end is near,

And so I face the final curtain.

My friend, I’ll make it clear,

I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain.



I’ve lived a life that’s full.

I’ve traveled each and every highway,

And more, much more than this,

I did it my way.



Regrets, I’ve had a few,

But then again, too few to mention.

I did what I had to do

And saw it through without exemption.



I planned each charted course,

Each careful step along the byway,

And more, much more than this,

I did it my way.



Yes, there were times,

I’m guest you knew

When I bit off

more than I could chew.



And through it all, when there was doubt,

I ate it up and spit it out.

I through it all, through it all,

And did it my way.



I’ve loved, I’ve laughed and cried.

I’ve had my fill; my share of losing.

And now, as tears subside,

I find it all so amusing.



To think I did all that;

And may I say, not in a shy way,

“Oh no, oh no not me,

I did it my way”.



For what is a man,

What has he got?

If not himself,

Then he has naught.



To say the things he truly feels,

And not the words of one who kneels.

The record shows I took the blows

And did it my way! My Way.



