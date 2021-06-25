Les nits d’estiu de Travolta i Olivia

Olivia Newton-John va néixer el 26 de setembre de 1948. Celebrem els 68 anys de l’actriu recordant la història d’amor que va compartir amb John Travolta a Grease. I ho fem tot ballant amb una llista de 14 cançons, i tornant a veure una de les escenes més memorables del film: quan canten Summer Nights. En la versió de la pel·lícula i en la interpretació que en van fer el 2010.









Summer lovin’, had me a blast

Summer lovin’, happened so fast

Met a girl crazy for me

Met a boy cute as can be

Summer days drifting away

To, uh oh, those summer nights



Well-a, well-a, well-a, uh!

Tell me more, tell me more

Did you get very far?

Tell me more, tell me more

Like does he have a car?



She swam by me, she got a cramp

He ran by me, got my suit damp

Saved her life, she nearly drowned

He showed off splashing around

Summer sun, something’s begun

But, uh oh, those summer nights



Well-a, well-a, well-a, uh!

Tell me more, tell me more

Was it love at first sight?

Tell me more, tell me more

Did she put up a fight?



Took her bowling in the arcade

We went strolling; drank lemonade

We made out under the dock

We stayed out till ten o’clock

Summer fling don’t mean a thing

But, uh oh, those summer nights



Tell me more, tell me more

But you don’t gotta brag

Tell me more, tell me more

‘Cause he sounds like a drag



He got friendly holding my hand

Well, she got friendly down in the sand

He was sweet, just turned eighteen

Well, she was good, you know what I mean

Summer heat, boy and girl meet

But, uh oh, those summer nights



Tell me more, tell me more

How much dough did he spend?

Tell me more, tell me more

Could she get me a friend?



It turned colder; that’s where it ends

So I told her we’d still be friends

Then we made our true love vow

Wonder what she’s doin’ now

Summer dreams ripped at the seams

But, oh, those summer nights









