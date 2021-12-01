L’1 de desembre és el Dia Mundial contra la Sida. El 2006 Bono va crear RED, una fundació que recull diners per combatre la malaltia a l’Àfrica. Però anys enrere, concretament el 1991, U2 ja va destinar a la lluita contra la sida els beneficis que van guanyar amb la cançó One.
Is it getting better
Or do you feel the same
Will it make it easier on you now
You got someone to blame
You say one love
One life
When it’s one need
In the night
One love
We get to share it
Leaves you darling
If you don’t care for it
Did I disappoint you
Or leave a bad taste in your mouth
You act like you never had love
And you want me to go without
Well it’s too late
Tonight
To drag the past out into the light
We’re one, but we’re not the same
We get to
Carry each other
Carry each other
One love.
Have you come here for forgiveness
Have you come to raise the dead
Have you come here to play Jesus
To the lepers in your head
Did I ask too much
More than a lot
You gave me nothing
Now it’s all I got
We’re one
But we’re not the same
Well we hurt each other
Then we do it again
You say love is a temple
Love a higher law
Love is a temple
Love the higher law
You ask me to enter
But then you make me crawl
And I can’t be holding on
To what you got
When all you got is hurt
One love
One life
One blood
You got to do what you should
One life
With each other
Sisters and
Brothers
One
But we’re not the same
We get to
Carry each other
Carry each other
One
One
Foto: www.mojo4music.com