L’1 de desembre és el Dia Mundial contra la Sida. El 2006 Bono va crear RED, una fundació que recull diners per combatre la malaltia a l’Àfrica. Però anys enrere, concretament el 1991, U2 ja va destinar a la lluita contra la sida els beneficis que van guanyar amb la cançó One.







Is it getting better

Or do you feel the same

Will it make it easier on you now

You got someone to blame



You say one love

One life

When it’s one need

In the night



One love

We get to share it

Leaves you darling

If you don’t care for it



Did I disappoint you

Or leave a bad taste in your mouth

You act like you never had love

And you want me to go without



Well it’s too late

Tonight

To drag the past out into the light

We’re one, but we’re not the same



We get to

Carry each other

Carry each other

One love.



Have you come here for forgiveness

Have you come to raise the dead

Have you come here to play Jesus

To the lepers in your head



Did I ask too much

More than a lot

You gave me nothing

Now it’s all I got



We’re one

But we’re not the same

Well we hurt each other

Then we do it again



You say love is a temple

Love a higher law

Love is a temple

Love the higher law



You ask me to enter

But then you make me crawl

And I can’t be holding on

To what you got

When all you got is hurt



One love

One life

One blood

You got to do what you should



One life

With each other

Sisters and

Brothers



One

But we’re not the same

We get to

Carry each other

Carry each other



One

One

