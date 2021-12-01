Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

One

Will it make it easier on you now/ You got someone to blame

U2
Arxivat a: One, SIDA, U2, El piano

L’1 de desembre és el Dia Mundial contra la Sida. El 2006 Bono va crear RED, una fundació que recull diners per combatre la malaltia a l’Àfrica. Però anys enrere, concretament el 1991, U2 ja va destinar a la lluita contra la sida els beneficis que van guanyar amb la cançó One


Is it getting better
Or do you feel the same
Will it make it easier on you now
You got someone to blame

You say one love
One life
When it’s one need
In the night

One love
We get to share it
Leaves you darling
If you don’t care for it

Did I disappoint you
Or leave a bad taste in your mouth
You act like you never had love
And you want me to go without

Well it’s too late
Tonight
To drag the past out into the light
We’re one, but we’re not the same

We get to
Carry each other
Carry each other
One love.

Have you come here for forgiveness
Have you come to raise the dead
Have you come here to play Jesus
To the lepers in your head

Did I ask too much
More than a lot
You gave me nothing
Now it’s all I got

We’re one
But we’re not the same
Well we hurt each other
Then we do it again

You say love is a temple
Love a higher law
Love is a temple
Love the higher law

You ask me to enter
But then you make me crawl
And I can’t be holding on
To what you got
When all you got is hurt

One love
One life
One blood
You got to do what you should

One life
With each other
Sisters and
Brothers

One
But we’re not the same
We get to
Carry each other
Carry each other

One
One
 

Foto: www.mojo4music.com

S’ha acabat

Gemma

Te doy una canción

Fes-me petons

Diamants

Nou comentari

El piano
Ajudeu-me
A canviar per roses les espines
One
S'ha acabat
Gemma
Més entrades...
Passadís
Els amors de Bouguereau
Un recorregut per 14 obres del pintor academicista francès
Un pont cap a tu
Quan Robert Capa va retratar la guerra a Aitona
Clara Sáez
Una porta a l'art
Més entrades...