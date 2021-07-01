La cançó One Way Or Another parla de l’assetjament que Debbie Harry, la cantant de Blondie, va patir després de tallar amb la seva parella, que es passava el dia trucant-la i es presentava a prop de casa seva: “Ell de dia treballava en un lloc en què inhalava substàncies químiques i de nit bevia, es tornava boig i no parava de buscar-me. Vaig haver de mudar-me fora de Nova Jersey!”. La cançó va ser publicada el 1978 al tercer disc de Blondie, Parallel Lines.







One way or another I’m gonna find you

I’m gonna get you, get you, get you, get you

One way or another I’m gonna win you

I’m gonna get you, get you, get you, get you



One way or another I’m gonna see you

I’m gonna meet you, meet you, meet you, meet you

One day, maybe next week

I’m gonna meet you, I’m gonna meet you, I’ll meet you



I will drive past your house

And if the lights are all down

I’ll see who’s around



One way or another I’m gonna find you

I’m gonna get you, get you, get you, get you

One way or another I’m gonna win you

I’ll get you, I’ll get you



One way or another I’m gonna see you

I’m gonna meet you, meet you, meet you, meet you

One day, maybe next week

I’m gonna meet you, I’ll meet you, I’ll meet you



And if the lights are all out

I’ll follow your bus downtown

See who’s hanging out



One way or another I’m gonna lose you

I’m gonna give you the slip

A slip of the lip or another I’m gonna lose you

I’m gonna trick you I’ll trick you



One way or another I’m gonna lose you

I’m gonna trick you trick you, trick you, trick you

One way or another, I’m gonna lose you

I’m gonna give you the slip



I’ll walk down the mall, stand over by the wall

Where I can see it all, find out who you call

Lead you to the supermarket checkout,

Some specials and rat food get lost in the crowd



One way or another I’m gonna get you

(Where I can see it all, find out who you call)

I’ll get you, get you, get you, get you, get you

One way or another I’m gonna get you

(Where I can see it all, find out who you call)



I’ll get you, get you, get you, get you, get you

One way or another I’m gonna get you

(Where I can see it all, find out who you call)

I’ll get you, get you, get you, get you, get you

One way or another I’m gonna get you

(Where I can see it all, find out who ya call)

I’ll get you, get you, get you, get you, get you



