“Papa, t’estimo i t’enyoro tant. Vas ser el millor pare que ningú pogués demanar. La nostra relació era tan especial, i tu sempre hi eres quan et necessitava. Em vas donar el coratge quan no en tenia gens. Vas creure en mi quan jo no ho feia. Enyoro el teu amor cada dia. Gravar aquesta cançó amb tu va ser una experiència especial i increïble. Desitjaria poder-ho repetir cent vegades més i sé que tu també ho voldries. Feliç dia del pare, papa, res es pot comparar amb tu.”
Aquestes són les paraules que Toni Cornell va adreçar el Dia del Pare (que als Estats Units se celebra el 17 de juny) al seu pare Chris Cornell, que es va suïcidar el 18 de maig del 2017. La filla va compartir una versió, cantada amb ell, del clàssic de Prince, que us oferim traduït en català.
Res es pot comparar amb tu
Han passat set hores i quinze dies
Des que te’m vas endur lluny l’amor
Surto cada nit i dormo tot el dia
Des que te’m vas endur lluny l’amor
Des que te n’has anat puc fer el que vull
Puc veure qui escullo
Puc sopar en un restaurant elegant
Però res, he dit res, em treu de sobre aquest blues
Perquè res es pot comparar amb tu
Res es pot comparar amb tu
Aquí he estat tan sola sense tu
Com un ocell sense cançó
Res pot aturar aquestes llàgrimes solitàries
Digue’m, estimat, què he fet malament
Podria posar els meus braços al voltant de cada noia que veig
Però només em recordarien amb tu
Vaig anar al metge i endevines què em va dir?
Endevines què em va dir?
Em va dir, noia, millor que intentis divertir-se
No importa què facis, però ell és un ximple
Perquè res es pot comparar amb tu
Res es pot comparar amb tu
Totes les flors que vas plantar al jardí
Es van morir totes quan te’n vas anar
Sé que viure amb tu, estimat, de vegades era difícil
Però estic disposada a tornar-ho a intentar
Perquè res es pot comparar amb tu
Res es pot comparar amb tu
Foto: Facebook Chris Cornell
Nothing Compares 2 U
It’s been seven hours and fifteen days
Since you took your love away
I go out every night and sleep all day
Since you took your love away
Since you been gone I can do whatever I want
I can see whomever I choose
I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant
But nothing I said nothing can take away these blues
‘Cause nothing compares
Nothing compares to you
It’s been so lonely without you here
Like a bird without a song
Nothing can stop these lonely tears from falling
Tell me baby where did I go wrong
I could put my arms around every girl I see
But they’d only remind me of you
I went to the doctor and guess what he told me?
Guess what he told me?
He said girl you better try to have fun
No matter what you do, but he’s a fool
‘Cause nothing compares
Nothing compares to you
All the flowers that you planted mama in the back yard
All died when you went away
I know that living with you baby was sometimes hard
But I’m willing to give it another try
‘Cause nothing compares
Nothing compares to you
Foto: Pinterest