“Papa, t’estimo i t’enyoro tant. Vas ser el millor pare que ningú pogués demanar. La nostra relació era tan especial, i tu sempre hi eres quan et necessitava. Em vas donar el coratge quan no en tenia gens. Vas creure en mi quan jo no ho feia. Enyoro el teu amor cada dia. Gravar aquesta cançó amb tu va ser una experiència especial i increïble. Desitjaria poder-ho repetir cent vegades més i sé que tu també ho voldries. Feliç dia del pare, papa, res es pot comparar amb tu.”

Aquestes són les paraules que Toni Cornell va adreçar el Dia del Pare (que als Estats Units se celebra el 17 de juny) al seu pare Chris Cornell, que es va suïcidar el 18 de maig del 2017. La filla va compartir una versió, cantada amb ell, del clàssic de Prince, que us oferim traduït en català.

Res es pot comparar amb tu

Han passat set hores i quinze dies

Des que te’m vas endur lluny l’amor

Surto cada nit i dormo tot el dia

Des que te’m vas endur lluny l’amor

Des que te n’has anat puc fer el que vull

Puc veure qui escullo

Puc sopar en un restaurant elegant

Però res, he dit res, em treu de sobre aquest blues

Perquè res es pot comparar amb tu

Res es pot comparar amb tu

Aquí he estat tan sola sense tu

Com un ocell sense cançó

Res pot aturar aquestes llàgrimes solitàries

Digue’m, estimat, què he fet malament

Podria posar els meus braços al voltant de cada noia que veig

Però només em recordarien amb tu

Vaig anar al metge i endevines què em va dir?

Endevines què em va dir?

Em va dir, noia, millor que intentis divertir-se

No importa què facis, però ell és un ximple

Perquè res es pot comparar amb tu

Res es pot comparar amb tu

Totes les flors que vas plantar al jardí

Es van morir totes quan te’n vas anar

Sé que viure amb tu, estimat, de vegades era difícil

Però estic disposada a tornar-ho a intentar

Perquè res es pot comparar amb tu

Res es pot comparar amb tu



Nothing Compares 2 U

It’s been seven hours and fifteen days

Since you took your love away

I go out every night and sleep all day

Since you took your love away

Since you been gone I can do whatever I want

I can see whomever I choose

I can eat my dinner in a fancy restaurant

But nothing I said nothing can take away these blues

‘Cause nothing compares

Nothing compares to you

It’s been so lonely without you here

Like a bird without a song

Nothing can stop these lonely tears from falling

Tell me baby where did I go wrong

I could put my arms around every girl I see

But they’d only remind me of you

I went to the doctor and guess what he told me?

Guess what he told me?

He said girl you better try to have fun

No matter what you do, but he’s a fool

‘Cause nothing compares

Nothing compares to you

All the flowers that you planted mama in the back yard

All died when you went away

I know that living with you baby was sometimes hard

But I’m willing to give it another try

‘Cause nothing compares

Nothing compares to you

