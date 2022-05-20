El 21 de maig de 1997 els anglesos Radiohead van publicar el seu tercer disc, OK Computer, àlbum cabdal del rock alternatiu de finals dels noranta. Produït per Nigel Godrich, és una col·lecció de cançons amb lletres impregnades de l’alienació social i política, el consumisme salvatge i l’aïllament i malestar emocionals de final del mil·lenni que es van acabar d’instal·lar amb el segle XXI. Amb OK Computer, publicat després de Pablo Honey (1993), The Bends (1995) i de l’èxit d’alguna manera inesperat de “Creep”, primer senzill de la banda, van deixar enrere el so centrat en les guitarres i van començar un camí cap a l’experimentació amb el so i l’electrònica. Veiem el videoclip del primer senzill del disc, “Paranoid Android”.



Please could you stop the noise?

I’m trying to get some rest

From all the unborn chicken

Voices in my head

What’s that?

(I may be paranoid, but not an android)

What’s that?

(I may be paranoid, but not an android)

When I am king

You will be first against the wall

With your opinion

Which is of no consequence at all

What’s that?

(I may be paranoid, but no android)

What’s that?

(I may be paranoid, but no android)

Ambition makes you look pretty ugly

Kicking and squealing Gucci little piggy

You don’t remember, you don’t remember

Why don’t you remember my name?

Off with his head, man

Off with his head, man

Why don’t you remember my name?

I guess he does

Rain down, rain down

Come on rain down on me

From a great height

From a great height

Height

Rain down, rain down

Come on rain down on me

From a great height

From a great height

Height

Rain down, rain down

Come on rain down on me

That’s it, sir

You’re leaving

The crackle of pigskin

The dust and the screaming

The yuppies networking

The panic, the vomit

The panic, the vomit

God loves his children

God loves his children, yeah

