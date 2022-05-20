El 21 de maig de 1997 els anglesos Radiohead van publicar el seu tercer disc, OK Computer, àlbum cabdal del rock alternatiu de finals dels noranta. Produït per Nigel Godrich, és una col·lecció de cançons amb lletres impregnades de l’alienació social i política, el consumisme salvatge i l’aïllament i malestar emocionals de final del mil·lenni que es van acabar d’instal·lar amb el segle XXI. Amb OK Computer, publicat després de Pablo Honey (1993), The Bends (1995) i de l’èxit d’alguna manera inesperat de “Creep”, primer senzill de la banda, van deixar enrere el so centrat en les guitarres i van començar un camí cap a l’experimentació amb el so i l’electrònica. Veiem el videoclip del primer senzill del disc, “Paranoid Android”.
Please could you stop the noise?
I’m trying to get some rest
From all the unborn chicken
Voices in my head
What’s that?
(I may be paranoid, but not an android)
What’s that?
(I may be paranoid, but not an android)
When I am king
You will be first against the wall
With your opinion
Which is of no consequence at all
What’s that?
(I may be paranoid, but no android)
What’s that?
(I may be paranoid, but no android)
Ambition makes you look pretty ugly
Kicking and squealing Gucci little piggy
You don’t remember, you don’t remember
Why don’t you remember my name?
Off with his head, man
Off with his head, man
Why don’t you remember my name?
I guess he does
Rain down, rain down
Come on rain down on me
From a great height
From a great height
Height
Rain down, rain down
Come on rain down on me
From a great height
From a great height
Height
Rain down, rain down
Come on rain down on me
That’s it, sir
You’re leaving
The crackle of pigskin
The dust and the screaming
The yuppies networking
The panic, the vomit
The panic, the vomit
God loves his children
God loves his children, yeah