Lou Reed va néixer el 2 de març de 1942 a Nova York i va morir el 27 d’octubre del 2013 a Long Island. El músic i poeta estatunidenc està considerat una de les icones més importants de la història del rock. El recordem escoltant com interpretava una de les seves cançons més conegudes, inclosa a l’icònic Transformer, enregistrat el 1972, i l’escoltem també versionada per ell mateix i altres artistes per a una campanya de la cadena pública britànica BBC.







Just a perfect day

Drink Sangria in the park

And then later

When it gets dark, we go home



Just a perfect day

Feed animals in the zoo

Then later

A movie, too, and then home



Oh, it’s such a perfect day

I’m glad I spent it with you

Oh, such a perfect day

You just keep me hanging on

You just keep me hanging on



Just a perfect day

Problems all left alone

Weekenders on our own

It’s such fun



Just a perfect day

You made me forget myself

I thought I was

Someone else, someone good



Oh, it’s such a perfect day

I’m glad I spent it with you

Oh, such a perfect day

You just keep me hanging on

You just keep me hanging on



You’re going to reap just what you sow

You’re going to reap just what you sow

You’re going to reap just what you sow

You’re going to reap just what you sow



