Lou Reed va néixer el 2 de març de 1942 a Nova York i va morir el 27 d’octubre del 2013 a Long Island. El músic i poeta estatunidenc està considerat una de les icones més importants de la història del rock. El recordem escoltant com interpretava una de les seves cançons més conegudes, inclosa a l’icònic Transformer, enregistrat el 1972, i l’escoltem també versionada per ell mateix i altres artistes per a una campanya de la cadena pública britànica BBC.
Just a perfect day
Drink Sangria in the park
And then later
When it gets dark, we go home
Just a perfect day
Feed animals in the zoo
Then later
A movie, too, and then home
Oh, it’s such a perfect day
I’m glad I spent it with you
Oh, such a perfect day
You just keep me hanging on
You just keep me hanging on
Just a perfect day
Problems all left alone
Weekenders on our own
It’s such fun
Just a perfect day
You made me forget myself
I thought I was
Someone else, someone good
Oh, it’s such a perfect day
I’m glad I spent it with you
Oh, such a perfect day
You just keep me hanging on
You just keep me hanging on
You’re going to reap just what you sow
You’re going to reap just what you sow
You’re going to reap just what you sow
You’re going to reap just what you sow
Foto: Facebook Lou Reed