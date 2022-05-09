Billy Joel va néixer a Nova York el 9 de maig de 1949. Escoltem una de les seves cançons més conegudes: Piano Man. I veiem també la versió espanyola que interpreta Ana Belén, El hombre del piano.
It’s nine o’clock on a Saturday
The regular crowd shuffles in
There’s an old man sitting next to me
Making love to his tonic and gin.
He says, “Son can you play me a memory
I’m not really sure how it goes
But it’s sad and it’s sweet
And I knew it complete
When I wore a younger man’s clothes”.
Sing us a song you’re the piano man
Sing us a song tonight
Well we’re all in the mood for a melody
And you’ve got us feeling alright.
Now John at the bar is a friend of mine
He gets me my drinks for free
And he’s quick with a joke or to light up your smoke
But there’s someplace that he’d rather be.
He says, “Bill, I believe this is killing me”
As a smile ran away from his face
“Well, I’m sure that I could be a movie star
If I could get out of this place”.
Now Paul is a real estate novelist
Who never had time for a wife
And he’s talking with Davy, who’s still in the Navy
And probably will be for life.
And the waitress is practicing politics
As the businessmen slowly get stoned
Yes they’re sharing a drink they call loneliness
But it’s better than drinking alone.
Sing us a song you’re the piano man
Sing us a song tonight
Well we’re all in the mood for a melody
And you’ve got us feeling alright.
It’s a pretty good crowd for a Saturday
And the manager gives me a smile
‘Cause he knows that it’s me they’ve been coming to see
To forget about life for a while.
And the piano sounds like a carnival
And the microphone smells like a beer
And they sit at the bar and put bread in my jar
And say “Man what are you doing here?”
Sing us a song you’re the piano man
Sing us a song tonight
Well we’re all in the mood for a melody
And you’ve got us feeling alright.
Esta es la historia de un sábado
de no importa qué mes
y de un hombre sentado al piano
de no importa qué viejo café.
Toma el vaso y le tiemblan las manos
apestando entre humo y sudor
y se agarra a su tabla de náufrago
volviendo a su eterna canción.
Toca otra vez, viejo perdedor,
haces que me sienta bien.
Es tan triste la noche que tu canción
sabe a derrota y a miel.
Cada vez que el espejo de la pared
le devuelve más joven la piel
se le encienden los ojos y su niñez
viene a tocar junto a él.
Pero siempre hay borrachos con babas
que le recuerdan quién fue,
el más joven maestro al piano
vencido por una mujer.
Ella siempre temió echar raíces
que pudieran sus alas cortar
y en la jaula, metida, la vida se le iba
y quiso sus fuerzas probar.
No lamenta que dé malos pasos
aunque nunca desea su mal,
pero a ratos con furia golpea el piano
y hay algunos que le han visto llorar.
Toca otra vez, viejo perdedor,
haces que me sienta bien.
Es tan triste la noche que tu canción
sabe a derrota y a miel.
El micrófono huele a cerveza
y el calor se podría cortar.
Solitarios oscuros buscando pareja,
apurándose un sábado más.
Hay un hombre aferrado a un piano,
la emoción empapada en alcohol.
Y una voz que le dice: “Pareces cansado
y aún no ha salido ni el sol”.
Toca otra vez, viejo perdedor,
haces que me sienta bien.
Es tan triste la noche que tu canción
sabe a derrota y a miel.
Foto: Facebook Billy Joel