Billy Joel va néixer a Nova York el 9 de maig de 1949. Escoltem una de les seves cançons més conegudes: Piano Man. I veiem també la versió espanyola que interpreta ​Ana Belén, El hombre del piano.







It’s nine o’clock on a Saturday

The regular crowd shuffles in

There’s an old man sitting next to me

Making love to his tonic and gin.



He says, “Son can you play me a memory

I’m not really sure how it goes

But it’s sad and it’s sweet

And I knew it complete

When I wore a younger man’s clothes”.



Sing us a song you’re the piano man

Sing us a song tonight

Well we’re all in the mood for a melody

And you’ve got us feeling alright.



Now John at the bar is a friend of mine

He gets me my drinks for free

And he’s quick with a joke or to light up your smoke

But there’s someplace that he’d rather be.



He says, “Bill, I believe this is killing me”

As a smile ran away from his face

“Well, I’m sure that I could be a movie star

If I could get out of this place”.



Now Paul is a real estate novelist

Who never had time for a wife

And he’s talking with Davy, who’s still in the Navy

And probably will be for life.



And the waitress is practicing politics

As the businessmen slowly get stoned

Yes they’re sharing a drink they call loneliness

But it’s better than drinking alone.



Sing us a song you’re the piano man

Sing us a song tonight

Well we’re all in the mood for a melody

And you’ve got us feeling alright.



It’s a pretty good crowd for a Saturday

And the manager gives me a smile

‘Cause he knows that it’s me they’ve been coming to see

To forget about life for a while.



And the piano sounds like a carnival

And the microphone smells like a beer

And they sit at the bar and put bread in my jar

And say “Man what are you doing here?”



Sing us a song you’re the piano man

Sing us a song tonight

Well we’re all in the mood for a melody

And you’ve got us feeling alright.







Esta es la historia de un sábado

de no importa qué mes

y de un hombre sentado al piano

de no importa qué viejo café.



Toma el vaso y le tiemblan las manos

apestando entre humo y sudor

y se agarra a su tabla de náufrago

volviendo a su eterna canción.



Toca otra vez, viejo perdedor,

haces que me sienta bien.

Es tan triste la noche que tu canción

sabe a derrota y a miel.



Cada vez que el espejo de la pared

le devuelve más joven la piel

se le encienden los ojos y su niñez

viene a tocar junto a él.



Pero siempre hay borrachos con babas

que le recuerdan quién fue,

el más joven maestro al piano

vencido por una mujer.



Ella siempre temió echar raíces

que pudieran sus alas cortar

y en la jaula, metida, la vida se le iba

y quiso sus fuerzas probar.



No lamenta que dé malos pasos

aunque nunca desea su mal,

pero a ratos con furia golpea el piano

y hay algunos que le han visto llorar.



Toca otra vez, viejo perdedor,

haces que me sienta bien.

Es tan triste la noche que tu canción

sabe a derrota y a miel.



El micrófono huele a cerveza

y el calor se podría cortar.

Solitarios oscuros buscando pareja,

apurándose un sábado más.



Hay un hombre aferrado a un piano,

la emoción empapada en alcohol.

Y una voz que le dice: “Pareces cansado

y aún no ha salido ni el sol”.



Toca otra vez, viejo perdedor,

haces que me sienta bien.

Es tan triste la noche que tu canción

sabe a derrota y a miel.

