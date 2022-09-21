Traducció al català de First We Take Manhattan, de Leonard Cohen.









Van sentenciar-me a vint anys d’avorriment

per intentar canviar el sistema des de dins.

I ara torno, torno per recompensar-los,

primer prendrem Manhattan, després prendrem Berlín.



Em guia un senyal a dalt del cel,

em guia aquesta marca de naixement a la pell.

Em guia la bellesa de les nostres armes,

primer prendrem Manhattan, després prendrem Berlín.



M’agrada tant viure al teu costat, nena,

adoro el teu cos i el teu esperit i la teva roba.

Però veus aquella cua, allà travessant l’estació?

T’ho vaig dir, t’ho vaig dir, vaig dir-te que jo era un d’ells.



Ah, m’estimaves com a perdedor, però ara t’amoïna que potser guanyi.

Saps com aturar-me, però no tens prou disciplina.

Quantes nits he pregat per això, perquè pogués començar la meva obra.

Primer prendrem Manhattan, després prendrem Berlín.



No m’agraden els teus negocis de moda, mestre,

i no m’agraden les drogues que et fan estar prim.

No m’agrada el que va passar-li a ma germana,

primer prendrem Manhattan, després prendrem Berlín.



M’agrada tant viure al teu costat, nena,

adoro el teu cos i el teu esperit i la teva roba.

Però veus aquella cua, allà, travessant l’estació?

T’ho vaig dir, t’ho vaig dir, vaig dir-te que jo era un d’ells.

I t’agraeixo aquells regals que em vas enviar,

el mico i el violí contraplacat.

He practicat cada nit, ja estic a punt.

Primer prendrem Manhattan, després prendrem Berlín.



Em guien.



Ah recorda’m, només vivia per la música,

Recorda’m, et portava els queviures a casa.

Doncs ha arribat el Dia del Pare i tothom ha pres mal.

Primer prendrem Manhattan, després prendrem Berlín.



FIRST WE TAKE MANHATTAN



They sentenced me to twenty years of boredom

For trying to change the system from within

I’m coming now, I’m coming to reward them

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin



I’m guided by a signal in the heavens

I’m guided by this birthmark on my skin

I’m guided by the beauty of our weapons

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin



I’d really like to live beside you, baby

I love your body and your spirit and your clothes

But you see that line there moving through the station?

I told you, I told you, told you, I was one of those



Ah you loved me as a loser, but now you’re worried that I just might win

You know the way to stop me, but you don’t have the discipline

How many nights I prayed for this, to let my work begin

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin



I don’t like your fashion business mister

And I don’t like these drugs that keep you thin

I don’t like what happened to my sister

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin



I’d really like to live beside you, baby

I love your body and your spirit and your clothes

But you see that line there moving through the station?

I told you, I told you, told you, I was one of those



And I thank you for those items that you sent me

The monkey and the plywood violin

I practiced every night, now I’m ready

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin



I am guided



Ah remember me, I used to live for music

Remember me, I brought your groceries in

Well it’s Father’s Day and everybody’s wounded

First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin



(Leonard Cohen, 1987)

