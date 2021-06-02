El 2 de juny de 1986 Queen van publicar A Kind of Magic, el seu dotzè disc d’estudi. Sis de les nou cançons que hi van incloure van servir com a banda sonora de la pel·lícula Highlander (Els immortals), dirigida per Russell Mulcahy. Veiem el videoclip d’una de les cançons més populars d’aquesta banda sonora, on apareix Christopher Lambert, el protagonista de la pel·lícula.
Here we are, born to be kings
We’re the princes of the universe
Here we belong, fighting to survive
In a world with the darkest powers
And here we are, we’re the princes of the universe
Here we belong, fighting for survival
We’ve come to be the rulers of you all
I am immortal, I have inside me blood of kings, yeah, yeah
I have no rival, no man can be my equal
Take me to the future of you all
Born to be kings, princes of the universe
Fighting and free
Got your world in my hand
I’m here for your love and I’ll make my stand
We were born to be princes of the universe
No man could understand
My power is in my own hand
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, people talk about you
People say you’ve had your day
I’m a man that will go far
Fly the moon and reach for the stars
With my sword and head held high
Got to pass the test first time, yeah
I know that people talk about me, I hear it every day
But I can prove them wrong ‘cause I’m right first time
Yeah, yeah!
Alright, let’s go, let’s go, ha ha!
Yeah, watch this man fly, wooh
Bring on the girls, c’mon, c’mon, c’mon
Here we are (here we are)
Born to be kings, we’re the princes of the universe
Here we belong
Born to be kings, princes of the universe
Fighting and free, got your world in my hand
I’m here for your love and I’ll make my stand
We were born to be princes of the universe