

Roxanne

You don’t have to put on the red light

Those days are over

You don’t have to sell your body to the night

Roxanne

You don’t have to wear that dress tonight

Walk the streets for money

You don’t care if it’s wrong or if it’s right



Roxanne

You don’t have to put on the red light

Roxanne

You don’t have to put on the red light



(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

Oh!



I loved you since I knew ya

I wouldn’t talk down to ya

I have to tell you just how I feel

I won’t share you with another boy



I know my mind is made up

So put away your make-up

Told you once, I won’t tell you again it’s a bad way



Roxanne

You don’t have to put on the red light

Roxanne

You don’t have to put on the red light



You don’t have to put on the red light (Roxanne)

(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light

You don’t have to put on the red light (Roxanne)

(Roxanne) put on the red light



