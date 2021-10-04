Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Roxanne

You don't have to sell your body to the night

Sting
Arxivat a: Música, Sting, The police, El piano


Roxanne
You don’t have to put on the red light
Those days are over
You don’t have to sell your body to the night
Roxanne
You don’t have to wear that dress tonight
Walk the streets for money
You don’t care if it’s wrong or if it’s right

Roxanne
You don’t have to put on the red light
Roxanne
You don’t have to put on the red light

(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
Oh!

I loved you since I knew ya
I wouldn’t talk down to ya
I have to tell you just how I feel
I won’t share you with another boy

I know my mind is made up
So put away your make-up
Told you once, I won’t tell you again it’s a bad way

Roxanne
You don’t have to put on the red light
Roxanne
You don’t have to put on the red light

You don’t have to put on the red light (Roxanne) 
(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
(Roxanne) put on the red light
You don’t have to put on the red light (Roxanne)
(Roxanne) put on the red light
 

Foto: Facebook The Police

Cry Baby

It’s My Life

Venecia sin ti

Stand by Me

La trompeta de Miles Davis

Nou comentari

El piano
No m'agraden els dilluns
I ningú no anirà a escola avui / ella els farà quedar-se a casa
Cry Baby
Ja no tinc llar
It's My Life
Més entrades...
Passadís
El món de Fellini
El Born CCM acull l'exposició que celebra el centenari del cineasta italià
Foto: Macba
La potència educativa de l'art
El món segons Mafalda
Les llums i ombres de Caravaggio
Més entrades...