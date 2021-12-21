La Santa Nit de Leonard Cohen i Jennifer Warnes

La cantautora estatunidenca Jennifer Warnes va ser corista de Leonard Cohen a les gires dels anys 70 (al 1987 homenatjaria el cantautor amb el disc Famous Blue Raincoat). El 15 de desembre del 1979 a Brighton van cantar plegats el Silent Night i va sonar així.
Silent night, holy night
All is calm, all is bright
‘Round yon virgin mother and Child
Holy infant so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Silent night, holy night
Son of God, love’s pure light
Radiant beams from Thy holy face
With the dawn of redeeming grace
Jesus Lord, at Thy birth
Jesus Lord, at Thy birth