La Santa Nit de Leonard Cohen i Jennifer Warnes

La cantautora estatunidenca Jennifer Warnes va ser corista de Leonard Cohen a les gires dels anys 70 (al 1987 homenatjaria el cantautor amb el disc Famous Blue Raincoat). El 15 de desembre del 1979 a Brighton van cantar plegats el Silent Night i va sonar així.







Silent night, holy night

All is calm, all is bright

‘Round yon virgin mother and Child

Holy infant so tender and mild

Sleep in heavenly peace

Sleep in heavenly peace



Silent night, holy night

Son of God, love’s pure light

Radiant beams from Thy holy face

With the dawn of redeeming grace

Jesus Lord, at Thy birth

Jesus Lord, at Thy birth

