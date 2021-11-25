Freddie Mercury va néixer a Zanzíbar el 5 de setembre del 1946 i va morir a Londres el 24 de novembre del 1991. Recordem el cantant de Queen amb una de les seves cançons més famoses.
Empty spaces, what are we living for
Abandoned places, I guess we know the score
On and on
Does anybody know what we are looking for?
Another hero another mindless crime
Behind the curtain in the pantomime
Hold the line
Does anybody want to take it anymore?
The show must go on
The show must go on
Inside my heart is breaking
My make-up may be flaking
But my smile still stays on
Whatever happens I’ll leave it all to chance
Another heartache another failed romance
On and on
Does anybody know what we are living for?
I guess I’m learning
I must be warmer now
I’ll soon be turning round the corner now
Outside the dawn is breaking
But inside in the dark I’m aching to be free
The show must go on
The show must go on
Inside my heart is breaking
My make-up may be flaking
But my smile still stays on
My soul is painted
Like the wings of butterflies
Fairy tales of yesterday
Will grow but never die
I can fly, my friends
The show must go on
The show must go on
I’ll face it with a grin
I’m never giving in
On with the show
I’ll top the bill
I’ll overkill
I have to find the will to carry on
On with the
On with the show
The show must go on
