Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

The Show Must Go On

On and on/ Does anybody know what we are looking for?

Brian May
Arxivat a: Cançó, Queen, El piano

Freddie Mercury va néixer a Zanzíbar el 5 de setembre del 1946 i va morir a Londres el 24 de novembre del 1991. Recordem el cantant de Queen amb una de les seves cançons més famoses.


Empty spaces, what are we living for
Abandoned places, I guess we know the score
On and on
Does anybody know what we are looking for?
 
Another hero another mindless crime
Behind the curtain in the pantomime
Hold the line
Does anybody want to take it anymore?
 
The show must go on
The show must go on
Inside my heart is breaking
My make-up may be flaking
But my smile still stays on
 
Whatever happens I’ll leave it all to chance
Another heartache another failed romance
On and on
Does anybody know what we are living for?

I guess I’m learning
I must be warmer now
I’ll soon be turning round the corner now
Outside the dawn is breaking
But inside in the dark I’m aching to be free
 
The show must go on
The show must go on
Inside my heart is breaking
My make-up may be flaking
But my smile still stays on

My soul is painted
Like the wings of butterflies
Fairy tales of yesterday
Will grow but never die
I can fly, my friends

The show must go on
The show must go on
I’ll face it with a grin
I’m never giving in
On with the show

I’ll top the bill
I’ll overkill
I have to find the will to carry on
On with the
On with the show
The show must go on
 

Foto: Pinterest

River Man

Somebody to Love

Blackbird

Nova cançó de s’amor perdut

All Apologies

Nou comentari

El piano
River Man
Going to tell him all I can / About the ban / On feeling free
The Show Must Go On
Somebody to Love
Youtube
Jolene
Més entrades...
Passadís
Clara Sáez
Una porta a l'art
14 il·lustracions de Clara Sáez, una de les il·lustradores convidades per ArticketBCN
Henri de Toulousse-Lautrec
Toulouse-Lautrec, del saló al llit
BEIRUT, LEBANON - AUGUST 4: An injured man stands inside the wrecked site of the port of Beirut while firefighters work to put out the fires that engulfed the warehouses after the explosion. (Photo by Lorenzo Tugnoli/ Contrasto for The Washington Post)
El perill de la indiferència
Exposició teamLab. Art, tecnologia, natura. Foto: Fundació ”la Caixa”
Art, tecnologia, natura
Més entrades...