

I call you when I need you

When my heart’s on fire

You come to me, come to me

Wild and wired



You come to me,

Give me everything I need



Give me a lifetime of promises

And a world of dreams

Speak the language of love

Like you know what it means



It can’t be wrong

Take my heart and make it strong, baby



You’re simply the best

Better than all the rest

Better than anyone

Anyone I’ve ever met

I’m stuck on your heart

I hang on every word you say

Tear us apart

Baby, I would rather be dead



In your heart I see the start

Of every night and every day

In your eyes I get lost

I get washed away



Just as long as I’m here in your arms

I could be in no better place



You’re simply the best

Better than all the rest

Better than anyone

Anyone I’ve ever met

I’m stuck on your heart

I hang on every word you say

Tear us apart,

Baby, I would rather be dead



Each time you leave me I start losing control

You’re walking away with my heart and my soul

I can feel you even when I’m alone,

Oh, baby, don’t let go!



You’re the best

Better than all the rest

Better than anyone

Anyone I’ve ever met

I’m stuck on your heart

I hang on every word you say

Tear us apart,

Baby, I would rather be dead



You’re simply the best

Better than all the rest

Better than anyone

Anyone I’ve ever met

I’m stuck on your heart

I hang on every word you say

Tear us apart,

Baby, I would rather be dead

You’re the best



Foto: www.tinaturnerofficial.com