Otis Redding va néixer a Dawson, Geòrgia, el 9 de setembre de 1941 i va morir a Madison, Wisconsin, el 10 de desembre de 1967, víctima d’un accident d’aviació quan tenia només 26 anys. Va ser cantant, guitarrista, pianista i compositor i, malgrat la seva curta carrera, és considerat un dels músics més rellevants del soul. El recordem amb la seva cançó més coneguda, que va ser publicada el 1968, mesos després de la seva mort.
Sittin’ in the mornin’ sun
I’ll be sittin’ when the evenin’ comes
Watchin’ the ships roll in
Then I watch ‘em roll away again
I’m sittin’ on the dock of the bay
Watchin’ the tide, roll away
I’m sittin’ on the dock of the bay
Wastin’ time
I left my home in Georgia
And I headed for the Frisco Bay
‘Cause I had nothin’ to live for
Looks like nothin’s gonna come my way, so
I’m just come sittin’ on the dock of the bay
Watchin’ the tide roll away
I’m sittin’ on the dock of the bay, wastin’ time
Looks like nothin’s gonna change
Everything seems to stay the same
I can’t do what ten people tell me to do
So I guess I’ll remain the same
I’m sittin’ here restin’ my bones
And this loneliness won’t leave me alone
This two thousand miles I roamed
Just to make this dock my home
Now I’m just sittin’ at the dock of the bay
Watchin’ the tide roll away
Sittin’ on the dock of the bay
Wastin’ time
Foto: Facebook Otis Redding