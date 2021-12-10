Otis Redding va néixer a Dawson, Geòrgia, el 9 de setembre de 1941 i va morir a Madison, Wisconsin, el 10 de desembre de 1967, víctima d’un accident d’aviació quan tenia només 26 anys. Va ser cantant, guitarrista, pianista i compositor i, malgrat la seva curta carrera, és considerat un dels músics més rellevants del soul. El recordem amb la seva cançó més coneguda, que va ser publicada el 1968, mesos després de la seva mort.







Sittin’ in the mornin’ sun

I’ll be sittin’ when the evenin’ comes

Watchin’ the ships roll in

Then I watch ‘em roll away again



I’m sittin’ on the dock of the bay

Watchin’ the tide, roll away

I’m sittin’ on the dock of the bay

Wastin’ time



I left my home in Georgia

And I headed for the Frisco Bay

‘Cause I had nothin’ to live for

Looks like nothin’s gonna come my way, so



I’m just come sittin’ on the dock of the bay

Watchin’ the tide roll away

I’m sittin’ on the dock of the bay, wastin’ time



Looks like nothin’s gonna change

Everything seems to stay the same

I can’t do what ten people tell me to do

So I guess I’ll remain the same



I’m sittin’ here restin’ my bones

And this loneliness won’t leave me alone

This two thousand miles I roamed

Just to make this dock my home



Now I’m just sittin’ at the dock of the bay

Watchin’ the tide roll away

Sittin’ on the dock of the bay

Wastin’ time

