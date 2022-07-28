“Hem arribat a aquell temps en què som tan vells que els nostres cossos cauen a trossos, crec que et seguiré molt aviat –va escriure Leonard Cohen en saber que Marianne Ihlen, la dona noruega que havia compartit set anys de vida amb ell, estava ingressada amb el pitjor pronòstic–. Només vull desitjar-te un bon viatge. Adeu, vella amiga. Tot l’amor. Ens veurem pel camí”. Ella va morir el 28 de juliol del 2016 als 81 anys, ell el 10 de novembre del 2016 als 82. Escoltem la cançó amb què el cantautor la va immortalitzar: So long, Marianne.









Come over to the window, my little darling

I’d like to try to read your palm

I used to think I was some kind of Gypsy boy

Before I let you take me home



Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began

To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again



Well you know that I love to live with you

But you make me forget so very much

I forget to pray for the angels

And then the angels forget to pray for us



Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began

To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again



We met when we were almost young

Deep in the green lilac park

You held on to me like I was a crucifix

As we went kneeling through the dark



Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began

To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again



Your letters they all say that you’re beside me now

Then why do I feel alone?

I’m standing on a ledge and your fine spider web

Is fastening my ankle to a stone



Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began

To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again



For now I need your hidden love

I’m cold as a new razor blade

You left when I told you I was curious

I never said that I was brave



Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began

To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again



Oh, you are really such a pretty one

I see you’ve gone and changed your name again

And just when I climbed this whole mountainside

To wash my eyelids in the rain



Now so long, Marianne, it’s time that we began

To laugh and cry and cry and laugh about it all again



