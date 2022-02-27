Freddie Mercury va néixer a Zanzíbar el 5 de setembre del 1946 i va morir a Londres el 24 de novembre del 1991. Recordem el cantant de Queen amb una de les seves cançons més conegudes.







Can anybody find me somebody to love



Ooh, each morning I get up I die a little

Can barely stand on my feet

(Take a look at yourself) Take a look in the mirror and cry (and cry)

Lord what you’re doing to me (yeah yeah)

I have spent all my years in believing you

But I just can’t get no relief, Lord!



Somebody (somebody) ooh somebody (somebody)

Can anybody find me somebody to love?



I work hard (he works hard) every day of my life

I work till I ache in my bones

At the end (at the end of the day)

I take home my hard earned pay all on my own

I get down (down) on my knees (knees)

And I start to pray

Till the tears run down from my eyes



Lord somebody (somebody), ooh somebody

(Please) can anybody find me somebody to love?



Everyday (everyday) I try and I try and I try

But everybody wants to put me down

They say I’m going crazy

They say I got a lot of water in my brain

Ah, got no common sense

I got nobody left to believe in

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah



Oh, Lord

Ooh somebody, ooh somebody

Can anybody find me somebody to love?

(Can anybody find me someone to love)

Got no feel, I got no rhythm

I just keep losing my beat (you just keep losing and losing)

I’m OK, I’m alright (he’s alright, he’s alright)

I ain’t gonna face no defeat (yeah yeah)

I just gotta get out of this prison cell

One day (someday) I’m gonna be free, Lord!



Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love love love

Find me somebody to love

Find me somebody to love

Somebody somebody somebody somebody

Somebody find me

Somebody find me somebody to love

Can anybody find me somebody to love?

(Find me somebody to love)



Ooh

(Find me somebody to love)

Find me somebody, somebody (find me somebody to love) somebody, somebody to love

Find me, find me, find me, find me, find me

Ooh, somebody to love (Find me somebody to love)

Ooh (find me somebody to love)

Find me, find me, find me somebody to love (find me somebody to love)

Anybody, anywhere, anybody find me somebody to love, love, love!

Somebody find me, find me love

