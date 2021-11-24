Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Somebody to Love

I just gotta get out of this prison cell / One day I'm gonna be free

Freddie Mercury
Arxivat a: Freddie Mercury, Somebody to Love, El piano

Freddie Mercury va néixer a Zanzíbar el 5 de setembre del 1946 i va morir a Londres el 24 de novembre del 1991. Recordem el cantant de Queen amb una de les seves cançons més conegudes.


Can anybody find me somebody to love

Ooh, each morning I get up I die a little
Can barely stand on my feet
(Take a look at yourself) Take a look in the mirror and cry (and cry)
Lord what you’re doing to me (yeah yeah)
I have spent all my years in believing you
But I just can’t get no relief, Lord!

Somebody (somebody) ooh somebody (somebody)
Can anybody find me somebody to love?

I work hard (he works hard) every day of my life
I work till I ache in my bones
At the end (at the end of the day)
I take home my hard earned pay all on my own
I get down (down) on my knees (knees)
And I start to pray
Till the tears run down from my eyes

Lord somebody (somebody), ooh somebody
(Please) can anybody find me somebody to love?

Everyday (everyday) I try and I try and I try
But everybody wants to put me down
They say I’m going crazy
They say I got a lot of water in my brain
Ah, got no common sense
I got nobody left to believe in
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Oh, Lord
Ooh somebody, ooh somebody
Can anybody find me somebody to love?
(Can anybody find me someone to love)
Got no feel, I got no rhythm
I just keep losing my beat (you just keep losing and losing)
I’m OK, I’m alright (he’s alright, he’s alright)
I ain’t gonna face no defeat (yeah yeah)
I just gotta get out of this prison cell
One day (someday) I’m gonna be free, Lord!

Find me somebody to love
Find me somebody to love
Find me somebody to love
Find me somebody to love
Find me somebody to love
Find me somebody to love
Find me somebody to love
Find me somebody to love love love
Find me somebody to love
Find me somebody to love
Somebody somebody somebody somebody
Somebody find me
Somebody find me somebody to love
Can anybody find me somebody to love?
(Find me somebody to love)

Ooh
(Find me somebody to love)
Find me somebody, somebody (find me somebody to love) somebody, somebody to love
Find me, find me, find me, find me, find me
Ooh, somebody to love (Find me somebody to love)
Ooh (find me somebody to love)
Find me, find me, find me somebody to love (find me somebody to love)
Anybody, anywhere, anybody find me somebody to love, love, love!
Somebody find me, find me love
 

Foto: Facebook Queen

Blackbird

Nova cançó de s’amor perdut

All Apologies

Les floristes de la Rambla

Grace

Nou comentari

El piano
Somebody to Love
I just gotta get out of this prison cell / One day I'm gonna be free
Youtube
Jolene
Blackbird
It's Oh So Quiet
Més entrades...
Passadís
Clara Sáez
Una porta a l'art
14 il·lustracions de Clara Sáez, una de les il·lustradores convidades per ArticketBCN
Henri de Toulousse-Lautrec
Toulouse-Lautrec, del saló al llit
BEIRUT, LEBANON - AUGUST 4: An injured man stands inside the wrecked site of the port of Beirut while firefighters work to put out the fires that engulfed the warehouses after the explosion. (Photo by Lorenzo Tugnoli/ Contrasto for The Washington Post)
El perill de la indiferència
Exposició teamLab. Art, tecnologia, natura. Foto: Fundació ”la Caixa”
Art, tecnologia, natura
Més entrades...