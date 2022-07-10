

Something in the way she moves

Attracts me like no other lover

Something in the way she woos me

I don’t want to leave her now

You know I believe and how



Somewhere in her smile she knows

That I don’t need no other lover

Something in her style that shows me

I don’t want to leave her now

You know I believe and how



You’re asking me will my love grow

I don’t know, I don’t know

You stick around and it may show

I don’t know, I don’t know



Something in the way she knows

And all I have to do is think of her

Something in the things she shows me

I don’t want to leave her now

You know I believe and how



Foto: www.americansongwriter.com