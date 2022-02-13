Strawberry Fields Forever
John Lennon & Paul McCartney


Let me take you down
‘Cause I’m going to Strawberry Fields
Nothing is real
And nothing to get hung about
Strawberry Fields forever

Living is easy with eyes closed
Misunderstanding all you see
It’s getting hard to be someone
But it all works out
It doesn’t matter much to me

Let me take you down
‘Cause I’m going to Strawberry Fields
Nothing is real
And nothing to get hung about
Strawberry Fields forever

No one I think is in my tree
I mean it must be high or low
That is you can’t, you know, tune in
But it’s all right
That is, I think, it’s not too bad

Let me take you down
‘Cause I’m going to Strawberry Fields
Nothing is real
And nothing to get hung about
Strawberry Fields forever

Always, no, sometimes think it’s me
But you know I know when it’s a dream
I think, er, no, I mean, er, yes
But it’s all wrong
That is I think I disagree

Let me take you down
‘Cause I’m going to Strawberry Fields
Nothing is real
And nothing to get hung about
Strawberry Fields forever
Strawberry Fields forever
Strawberry Fields forever
 

Cançó Música Strawberry Fields Forever The Beatles

I’m Your Man
Lo niego todo
Unfinished Sympathy
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Suzanne

Nou comentari

El piano

Strawberry Fields Forever

Nothing is real

I’m Your Man

And if you want a doctor,/ I'll examine precious every inch of you

Lo niego todo

ni escondo la pasión/ ni la perfumo/ ni he quemado mis naves/ ni sé pedir perdón

Unfinished Sympathy

How can you have a day without a night?

Passadís

Mireia Calafell

Jo voldria enyorar-te / com es fa en els poemes

Les dames de Waterhouse

Un recorregut per 14 obres d'un dels darrers pintors prerafaelites

A conjunt amb el quadre

Un fotògraf capta persones i obres d'art que fan bona parella

L’univers de Klimt

Un recorregut per 14 obres del pintor austríac