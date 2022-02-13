

Let me take you down

‘Cause I’m going to Strawberry Fields

Nothing is real

And nothing to get hung about

Strawberry Fields forever



Living is easy with eyes closed

Misunderstanding all you see

It’s getting hard to be someone

But it all works out

It doesn’t matter much to me



Let me take you down

‘Cause I’m going to Strawberry Fields

Nothing is real

And nothing to get hung about

Strawberry Fields forever



No one I think is in my tree

I mean it must be high or low

That is you can’t, you know, tune in

But it’s all right

That is, I think, it’s not too bad



Let me take you down

‘Cause I’m going to Strawberry Fields

Nothing is real

And nothing to get hung about

Strawberry Fields forever



Always, no, sometimes think it’s me

But you know I know when it’s a dream

I think, er, no, I mean, er, yes

But it’s all wrong

That is I think I disagree



Let me take you down

‘Cause I’m going to Strawberry Fields

Nothing is real

And nothing to get hung about

Strawberry Fields forever

Strawberry Fields forever

Strawberry Fields forever

