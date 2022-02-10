La cantant Roberta Flack va néixer a Black Mountain, als Estats Units, el 10 de febrer de 1937. Va estudiar piano clàssic i cant i va arribar a gravar el seu primer disc als estudis d’Atlantic Records després que el cantant i pianista Les McCann la veiés actuar en un local de jazz de Washington.

El 1973 va publicar el disc Killing me softly (Atlantic Records) on, a més de la cançó que va arribar a ser número u a les llistes i li va reportar dos premis Grammy, Killing Me Softly with His Song, va versionar aquesta cançó del primer disc de Leonard Cohen.

Suzanne takes you down to her place by the river

You can hear the boats go by

And spend the night forever

And you know that she’s half crazy

And that’s why you want to be there

And she feeds you tea and oranges

That come all the way from China

And just when you want to tell her

That you have no love to give her

She gets you on her wavelength

And she lets the river answer

That you’ve always been her lover

But you want to travel with her

And you want to travel blind

And you think maybe you trust her

She’s touched your perfect body with her mind

Jesus was a sailor

When he walked upon the water

And he spent a long time watching

From a lonely wooden tower

And when He knew for certain

Only drowning men could se Him

He said “All men shall be sailors,

Then, until the sea shall free them”

But He Himself was broken

Long before the sky would open

He was forsaken almost human,

He sank beneath your wisdom like a stone

But you want to travel with Him

And you want to travel blind

And you think maybe you trust Him

He’s touched you

Suzanne takes you down to her place by the river

She is wearing rags and feathers

From Salvation’s Army counters

And the sun pours down like honey

On our lady of the harbor

And she shows you where to look

A mid the garbage and the flowers

There are heroes in the river

And children in the morning

They are leaning out for love

They will lean that way for ever

While Suzanne holds her mirror

But you want to travel with her

And you want to travel blind

And you think maybe you trust her

She’s touched your body

Suzanne takes you down to her place by the river