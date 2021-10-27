Lou Reed va néixer el 2 de març de 1942 a Nova York i va morir el 27 d’octubre del 2013 a Long Island. El músic i poeta estatunidenc és considerat una de les icones més importants de la història del rock. El recordem escoltant Sweet Jane, que The Velvet Underground va publicar al disc Loaded (1970), una cançó que Reed va interpretar també en la seva etapa solista posterior.

Standing on the corner

Suitcase in my hand

Jack is in his corset, and Jane is her vest

And me I’m in a rock’n’roll band. Hah!

Ridin’ in a Stutz Bear Cat, Jim

You know, those were different times!

Oh, all the poets they studied rules of verse

And those ladies, they rolled their eyes

Sweet Jane! Whoa!

Sweet Jane, oh-oh-a!

Sweet Jane!

I’ll tell you something

Jack, he is a banker

And Jane, she is a clerk

And both of them save their monies, ha

And when, when they come home from work

Oh, sittin’ down by the fire, oh!

The radio does play

The classical music there, Jim

The March of the Wooden Soldiers

All you protest kids

You can hear Jack say, get ready, ah

Sweet Jane! Come on baby!

Sweet Jane! Oh-oh-a!

Sweet Jane!

Some people, they like to go out dancing

And other peoples, they have to work, Just watch me now!

And there’s even some evil mothers

Well they’re gonna tell you that everything is just dirt

You know that, women, never really faint

And that villains always blink their eyes, wooh!

And that, y’know, children are the only ones who blush!

And that, life is just to die!

And, everyone who ever had a heart

They wouldn’t turn around and break it

And anyone who ever played a part

Oh, they wouldn’t turn around and hate it!

Sweet Jane! Whoa-oh-oh!

Sweet Jane!

Sweet Jane!

Heavenly wine and roses

Seems to whisper to her when he smiles

Heavenly wine and roses

Seems to whisper to her when she smiles

La lala lala la, la lala lala la

La lala lala la, la lala lala la

Sweet Jane!

Sweet Jane!

Sweet Jane!…