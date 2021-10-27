Lou Reed va néixer el 2 de març de 1942 a Nova York i va morir el 27 d’octubre del 2013 a Long Island. El músic i poeta estatunidenc és considerat una de les icones més importants de la història del rock. El recordem escoltant Sweet Jane, que The Velvet Underground va publicar al disc Loaded (1970), una cançó que Reed va interpretar també en la seva etapa solista posterior.
Standing on the corner
Suitcase in my hand
Jack is in his corset, and Jane is her vest
And me I’m in a rock’n’roll band. Hah!
Ridin’ in a Stutz Bear Cat, Jim
You know, those were different times!
Oh, all the poets they studied rules of verse
And those ladies, they rolled their eyes
Sweet Jane! Whoa!
Sweet Jane, oh-oh-a!
Sweet Jane!
I’ll tell you something
Jack, he is a banker
And Jane, she is a clerk
And both of them save their monies, ha
And when, when they come home from work
Oh, sittin’ down by the fire, oh!
The radio does play
The classical music there, Jim
The March of the Wooden Soldiers
All you protest kids
You can hear Jack say, get ready, ah
Sweet Jane! Come on baby!
Sweet Jane! Oh-oh-a!
Sweet Jane!
Some people, they like to go out dancing
And other peoples, they have to work, Just watch me now!
And there’s even some evil mothers
Well they’re gonna tell you that everything is just dirt
You know that, women, never really faint
And that villains always blink their eyes, wooh!
And that, y’know, children are the only ones who blush!
And that, life is just to die!
And, everyone who ever had a heart
They wouldn’t turn around and break it
And anyone who ever played a part
Oh, they wouldn’t turn around and hate it!
Sweet Jane! Whoa-oh-oh!
Sweet Jane!
Sweet Jane!
Heavenly wine and roses
Seems to whisper to her when he smiles
Heavenly wine and roses
Seems to whisper to her when she smiles
La lala lala la, la lala lala la
La lala lala la, la lala lala la
Sweet Jane!
Sweet Jane!
Sweet Jane!…