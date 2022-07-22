Núria Feliu va néixer a Barcelona el 21 de setembre de 1941 i ha mort el 22 de juliol del 2022 als 80 anys. La recordem escoltant-la cantar Tal com érem el 1988 al programa Raffaella Carrà Show. I us n’oferim també l’original, The Way We Were, interpretada per Barbra Streisand.







Tal com érem





Érem.

El record ara és boirós

i no ens diu ben bé com érem,

però és meravellós.



Si ho recordes,

ara ens sembla que va ser

tot un temps feliç de viure,

que el vent s’endugué.



Els records són tan bonics,

tot ens sembla lluminós,

un paratge dolç i antic

on tu i jo vam viure.



Érem i ja mai no podrà ser

tornar a ser talment com érem,

i el temps feliç refer.



Ser tal com érem,

com ho veig ara,

ni que sigui un miratge,

recordaré com vàrem ser.



The Way We Were



Memories, light the corners of my mind.

Misty water color memories of the way we were,

Scattered pictures of the smiles we left behind,

Smiles we gave to one another

For the way we were.

Can it be that it was all so simple then

Or has time rewritten every line?

If we had the chance to do it all again

Tell me would we? Could we?

Memories, may be beautiful and yet

What’s too painful to remember.

We simply choose to forget,

So it’s the laughter we will remember,

Whenever we remember

The way we were.

