Temps d’estiu,
i la vida és tan fàcil.
Els peixos salten
i el cotó ja és ben alt.
Ton pare és ric
i la mama és bonica.
Així que calla, criatura,
no ploris més.
Un matí d’aquests
et llevaràs cantant.
Estendràs les ales
i emprendràs el vol.
Però fins que arribi aquell matí
res no et farà mal,
amb el papa i la mama al teu costat.
Foto: Alexandre Dulaunoy
Versió original:
SUMMERTIME
Summertime,
And the livin’ is easy
Fish are jumpin’
And the cotton is high
Your daddy’s rich
And your mamma’s good lookin’
So hush little baby
Don’t you cry
One of these mornings
You’re going to rise up singing
Then you’ll spread your wings
And you’ll take to the sky
But till that morning
There’s a’nothing can harm you
With daddy and mamma standing by.
(George Gershwin, 1934)