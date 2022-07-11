

Temps d’estiu,

i la vida és tan fàcil.

Els peixos salten

i el cotó ja és ben alt.



Ton pare és ric

i la mama és bonica.

Així que calla, criatura,

no ploris més.



Un matí d’aquests

et llevaràs cantant.

Estendràs les ales

i emprendràs el vol.



Però fins que arribi aquell matí

res no et farà mal,

amb el papa i la mama al teu costat.



Foto: Alexandre Dulaunoy





Versió original:



SUMMERTIME



Summertime,

And the livin’ is easy

Fish are jumpin’

And the cotton is high



Your daddy’s rich

And your mamma’s good lookin’

So hush little baby

Don’t you cry



One of these mornings

You’re going to rise up singing

Then you’ll spread your wings

And you’ll take to the sky



But till that morning

There’s a’nothing can harm you

With daddy and mamma standing by.



(George Gershwin, 1934)



