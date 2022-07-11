Catorze
Temps d’estiu
George Gershwin & Jesús Lana


Temps d’estiu,
i la vida és tan fàcil.
Els peixos salten
i el cotó ja és ben alt.

Ton pare és ric
i la mama és bonica.
Així que calla, criatura,
no ploris més.

Un matí d’aquests
et llevaràs cantant.
Estendràs les ales
i emprendràs el vol.

Però fins que arribi aquell matí
res no et farà mal,
amb el papa i la mama al teu costat.

Foto: Alexandre Dulaunoy



Versió original:

SUMMERTIME

Summertime,
And the livin’ is easy
Fish are jumpin’
And the cotton is high

Your daddy’s rich
And your mamma’s good lookin’
So hush little baby
Don’t you cry

One of these mornings
You’re going to rise up singing
Then you’ll spread your wings
And you’ll take to the sky

But till that morning
There’s a’nothing can harm you
With daddy and mamma standing by.

(George Gershwin, 1934)

George Gershwin Summertime VOSC

Joc pervers
Hi ha una llum que mai no s’apaga
Una i altra vegada
Meravellosa aquesta nit
Conte de fades a Nova York

Comentaris

  1. Icona del comentari de: Montserrat Sampere a juliol 04, 2015 | 13:28
    Montserrat Sampere juliol 04, 2015 | 13:28
    La veu d'Ella Fitzgerald és emocionant
    0
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Montserrat Sampere a juliol 04, 2015 | 13:28 0
    Respon

Nou comentari

Comparteix