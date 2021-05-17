Seccions
El piano

El “Time After Time” de Miles Davis

You said go slow / I fall behind / The second hand unwinds

Cyndi Lauper
Miles Davis va versionar el Time After Time al disc You’re Under Arrest (1985). Cyndi Lauper, que l’havia escrit amb Rob Hyman el 1983, va dir: “La vegada que m’he sentit més honorada va ser quan Miles Davis va versionar aquesta cançó. Mai el vaig voler conèixer perquè pensava que no li agradaria (com passava amb la majoria de músics més grans), i que llavors no voldria tocar-la, quan la manera com se la feia seva era pura màgia”. L’escoltem interpretada per ell, i tot, seguit, per ella.

Lying in my bed I hear the clock tick,
And think of you
Caught up in circles
Confusion is nothing new
Flashback, warm nights
Almost left behind
Suitcases of memories,
Time after

Sometimes you picture me
I’m walking too far ahead
You’re calling to me, I can’t hear
What you’ve said
Then you say, go slow
I fall behind
The second hand unwinds

If you’re lost you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall I will catch you, I will be waiting
Time after time

If you’re lost you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall I will catch you, I will be waiting
Time after time

After my picture fades and darkness has
Turned to gray
Watching through windows
You’re wondering if I’m okay
Secrets stolen from deep inside
The drum beats out of time

If you’re lost you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall I will catch you, I will be waiting
Time after time

You said go slow
I fall behind
The second hand unwinds

If you’re lost you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall I will catch you, I’ll be waiting
Time after time

If you’re lost you can look and you will find me
Time after time
If you fall I will catch you, I’ll be waiting

Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Time after time
Time after
Time

