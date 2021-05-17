Miles Davis va versionar el Time After Time al disc You’re Under Arrest (1985). Cyndi Lauper, que l’havia escrit amb Rob Hyman el 1983, va dir: “La vegada que m’he sentit més honorada va ser quan Miles Davis va versionar aquesta cançó. Mai el vaig voler conèixer perquè pensava que no li agradaria (com passava amb la majoria de músics més grans), i que llavors no voldria tocar-la, quan la manera com se la feia seva era pura màgia”. L’escoltem interpretada per ell, i tot, seguit, per ella.





Lying in my bed I hear the clock tick,

And think of you

Caught up in circles

Confusion is nothing new

Flashback, warm nights

Almost left behind

Suitcases of memories,

Time after



Sometimes you picture me

I’m walking too far ahead

You’re calling to me, I can’t hear

What you’ve said

Then you say, go slow

I fall behind

The second hand unwinds



If you’re lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I will be waiting

Time after time



If you’re lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I will be waiting

Time after time



After my picture fades and darkness has

Turned to gray

Watching through windows

You’re wondering if I’m okay

Secrets stolen from deep inside

The drum beats out of time



If you’re lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I will be waiting

Time after time



You said go slow

I fall behind

The second hand unwinds



If you’re lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I’ll be waiting

Time after time



If you’re lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I’ll be waiting



Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after

Time



