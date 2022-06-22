Lying in my bed I hear the clock tick,

And think of you

Caught up in circles

Confusion is nothing new

Flashback, warm nights

Almost left behind

Suitcases of memories,

Time after

Sometimes you picture me

I’m walking too far ahead

You’re calling to me, I can’t hear

What you’ve said

Then you say, go slow

I fall behind

The second hand unwinds

If you’re lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I will be waiting

Time after time

If you’re lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I will be waiting

Time after time

After my picture fades and darkness has

Turned to gray

Watching through windows

You’re wondering if I’m okay

Secrets stolen from deep inside

The drum beats out of time

If you’re lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I will be waiting

Time after time

You said go slow

I fall behind

The second hand unwinds

If you’re lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I’ll be waiting

Time after time

If you’re lost you can look and you will find me

Time after time

If you fall I will catch you, I’ll be waiting

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after time

Time after

Time