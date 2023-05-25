Catorze
El Dancing in the Dark de Tina Turner

Bruce Springsteen

I get up in the evening
and I ain’t got nothing to say
I come home in the morning
I go to bed feeling the same way
I ain’t nothing but tired
Man I’m just tired and bored with myself
Hey there baby, I could use just a little help

You can’t start a fire
You can’t start a fire without a spark
This gun’s for hire
even if we’re just dancing in the dark

Message keeps getting clearer
radio’s on and I’m moving ‘round the place
I check my look in the mirror
I wanna change my clothes, my hair, my face
Man I ain’t getting nowhere
I’m just living in a dump like this
There’s something happening somewhere
baby I just know that there is

You can’t start a fire
you can’t start a fire without a spark
This gun’s for hire
even if we’re just dancing in the dark

You sit around getting older
there’s a joke here somewhere and it’s on me
I’ll shake this world off my shoulders
come on baby this laugh’s on me

Stay on the streets of this town
and they’ll be carving you up alright
They say you gotta stay hungry
hey baby I’m just about starving tonight
I’m dying for some action
I’m sick of sitting ‘round here trying to write this book
I need a love reaction
come on now baby gimme just one look

You can’t start a fire sitting ‘round crying over a broken heart
This gun’s for hire
Even if we’re just dancing in the dark
You can’t start a fire worrying about your little world falling apart
This gun’s for hire
Even if we’re just dancing in the dark
Even if we’re just dancing in the dark
Even if we’re just dancing in the dark
Even if we’re just dancing in the dark
Hey baby
 

Música

This Charming Man
Acróstico
Cor
Coti x coti amb la Dharma
Les coses senzilles
Més notícies

Simply the Best

Comparteix
You come to me, come to me/ Wild and wired
: - Mobile

Let’s Dance

Comparteix
And if you say hide/ We'll hide
: - Mobile

Bruce Springsteen: «Tot em feia plorar»

Comparteix
L'exercitació física extrema era una rutina diària i de les poques coses que ajudaven
: - Mobile

Michelle Obama, la corista de Bruce Springsteen

Comparteix
El Boss ha cantat "Glory Days" a Barcelona en molt bona companyia
: - Mobile

Nou comentari

Comparteix

Icona de pantalla completa