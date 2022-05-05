Tomorrow Never Knows



Turn off your mind relax and float down stream

It is not dying

It is not dying



Lay down all thoughts, surrender to the void

It is shining

It is shining



Yet you may see the meaning of within

It is being

It is being



That love is all and love is everyone

It is knowing

It is knowing



That ignorance and hate may mourn the dead

It is believing

It is believing



But listen to the colour of your dreams

It is not living

It is not living



Or play the game “Existence” to the end

Of the beginning

Of the beginning

Of the beginning

Of the beginning

Of the beginning

Of the beginning

Of the beginning



Foto: Facebook The Beatles