

Oh, no, I see

A spider web it’s tangled up with me

And I lost my head

And thought of all the stupid things I’ve said



Oh, no, what’s this?

A spider web and I’m caught in the middle

So I turned to run

The thought of all the stupid things I’ve done



I never meant to cause you trouble

And I never meant to do you wrong

And ah, well, if I ever caused you trouble

Oh, no, I never meant to do you harm



Oh, no, I see

A spider web and it’s me in the middle

So I twist and turn

Here am I in my little bubble



Singing out

I never meant to cause you trouble

And I never meant to do you wrong

And ah, well if I ever caused you trouble

Oh, no, I never meant to do you harm



They spun a web for me

They spun a web for me

They spun a web for me



