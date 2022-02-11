Unfinished Sympathy



I know that I’ve been mad in love before

And how it could be with you

Really hurt me baby, really hurt me baby

How can you have a day without a night?

You’re the book that I have opened

And now I’ve got to know much more



The curiousness of your potential kiss

Has got my mind and body aching

Really hurt me, baby, really hurt me, baby

How can you have a day without a night?

You’re the book that I have opened

And now I’ve got to know much more



Like a soul without a mind

In a body without a heart

I’m missing every part

Hey-ey-ey, aye-aye…



Like a soul without a mind

In a body without a heart

I’m missing every part

Like a soul without a mind

In a body without a heart

I’m missing every part

Like a soul without a mind

In a body without a heart

I’m missing every part



Massive Attack en una actuació en directe. Foto: alejandro jofré