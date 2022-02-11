Unfinished Sympathy

I know that I’ve been mad in love before
And how it could be with you
Really hurt me baby, really hurt me baby
How can you have a day without a night?
You’re the book that I have opened
And now I’ve got to know much more
The curiousness of your potential kiss
Has got my mind and body aching
Really hurt me, baby, really hurt me, baby
How can you have a day without a night?
You’re the book that I have opened
And now I’ve got to know much more
Like a soul without a mind
In a body without a heart
I’m missing every part
Hey-ey-ey, aye-aye…
Like a soul without a mind
In a body without a heart
I’m missing every part
Like a soul without a mind
In a body without a heart
I’m missing every part
Like a soul without a mind
In a body without a heart
I’m missing every part
Massive Attack en una actuació en directe. Foto: alejandro jofré