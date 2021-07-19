El 2 de juny de 1986 Queen van publicar A Kind of Magic, el seu dotzè disc d’estudi. Sis de les nou cançons que hi van incloure van servir com a banda sonora de la pel·lícula Highlander (Els immortals), dirigida per Russell Mulcahy. Veiem el videoclip d’una de les cançons d’aquesta banda sonora, cantada per Freddie Mercury i per Brian May, el seu compositor.
There’s no time for us
There’s no place for us
What is this thing that builds our dreams, yet slips away from us
Who wants to live forever?
Who wants to live forever?
Oh ooo oh
There’s no chance for us
It’s all decided for us
This world has only one sweet moment set aside for us
Who wants to live forever?
Who wants to live forever?
Ooh
Who dares to love forever
Oh, when love must die?
But touch my tears with your lips
Touch my world with your fingertips
And we can have forever
And we can love forever
Forever is our today
Who wants to live forever?
Who wants to live forever?
Forever is our today
Who wants to live forever?
Who wants to live forever?
Forever is our today