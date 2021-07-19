El 2 de juny de 1986 Queen van publicar A Kind of Magic, el seu dotzè disc d’estudi. Sis de les nou cançons que hi van incloure van servir com a banda sonora de la pel·lícula Highlander (Els immortals), dirigida per Russell Mulcahy. Veiem el videoclip d’una de les cançons d’aquesta banda sonora, cantada per Freddie Mercury i per Brian May, el seu compositor.

There’s no time for us

There’s no place for us

What is this thing that builds our dreams, yet slips away from us

Who wants to live forever?

Who wants to live forever?

Oh ooo oh

There’s no chance for us

It’s all decided for us

This world has only one sweet moment set aside for us

Who wants to live forever?

Who wants to live forever?

Ooh

Who dares to love forever

Oh, when love must die?

But touch my tears with your lips

Touch my world with your fingertips

And we can have forever

And we can love forever

Forever is our today

Who wants to live forever?

Who wants to live forever?

Forever is our today

Who wants to live forever?

Who wants to live forever?

Forever is our today