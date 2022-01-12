

You are the sunshine of my life

That’s why I’ll always be around

You are the apple of my eye

Forever you’ll stay in my heart



I feel like this is the beginning

Though I’ve loved you for a million years

And if I thought our love was ending

I’d find myself drowning in my own tears



You are the sunshine of my life

That’s why I’ll always be around

You are the apple of my eye

Forever you’ll stay in my heart



You must have known that I was lonely

Because you came to my rescue

And I know that I must be in heaven

How could so much love be inside of you?



Are the sunshine of my life

That’s why I’ll always stay around

You are the apple of my eye

Forever you’ll stay in my heart



Are the sunshine of my life, baby

That’s why I’ll always stay around



