Paul Simon va néixer el 13 d'octubre del 1941. Celebrem els 75 anys del cantant, que va formar part del duo Simon & Garfunkel, escoltant un dels seus temes més populars.







A man walks down the street

He says why am I soft in the middle now

Why am I soft in the middle

The rest of my life is so hard



I need a photo-opportunity

I want a shot at redemption

Don’t want to end up a cartoon

In a cartoon graveyard



Bonedigger Bonedigger

Dogs in the moonlight

Far away my well-lit door

Mr. Beerbelly Beerbelly

Get these mutts away from me

You know I don’t find this stuff amusing anymore



If you’ll be my bodyguard

I can be your long lost pal

I can call you Betty

And Betty when you call me

You can call me Al



A man walks down the street

He says why am I short of attention

Got a short little span of attention

And oh my nights are so long



Where’s my wife and family

What if I die here

Who’ll be my role-model

Now that my role-model is



Gone Gone

He ducked back down the alley

With some roly-poly little bat-faced girl

All along along

There were incidents and accidents

There were hints and allegations



If you’ll be my bodyguard

I can be your long lost pal

I can call you Betty

And Betty when you call me

You can call me Al

Call me Al



A man walks down the street

It’s a street in a strange world

Maybe it’s the Third World

Maybe it’s his first time around



He doesn’t speak the language

He holds no currency

He is a foreign man

He is surrounded



By the sound the sound

Cattle in the marketplace

Scatterlings and orphanages

He looks around, around

He sees angels in the architecture

Spinning in infinity

He says Amen! and Hallelujah!



If you’ll be my bodyguard

I can be your long lost pal

I can call you Betty

And Betty when you call me

You can call me Al

Call me Al

