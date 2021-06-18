

I got chills, they’re multiplying

And I’m losing control

‘Cause the power, you’re supplying

It’s electrifying



You better shape up, ‘cause I need a man

And my heart is set on you

You better shape up, you better understand

To my heart I must be true

Nothing left, nothing left for me to do



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need

Oh yes indeed



If you’re filled with affection

You’re too shy to convey

Meditate my direction

Feel your way



I better shape up, ‘cause you need a man

I need a man who can keep me satisfied

I better shape up, if I’m gonna prove

You better prove that my faith is justified

Are you sure? Yes, I’m sure down deep inside



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need

Oh yes indeed

You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need

Oh yes indeed



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need

Oh yes indeed



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey



You’re the one that I want

You are the one I want

Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need

Oh yes indeed

