I got chills, they’re multiplying
And I’m losing control
‘Cause the power, you’re supplying
It’s electrifying
You better shape up, ‘cause I need a man
And my heart is set on you
You better shape up, you better understand
To my heart I must be true
Nothing left, nothing left for me to do
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need
Oh yes indeed
If you’re filled with affection
You’re too shy to convey
Meditate my direction
Feel your way
I better shape up, ‘cause you need a man
I need a man who can keep me satisfied
I better shape up, if I’m gonna prove
You better prove that my faith is justified
Are you sure? Yes, I’m sure down deep inside
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need
Oh yes indeed
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need
Oh yes indeed
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need
Oh yes indeed
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, honey
You’re the one that I want
You are the one I want
Ooh, ooh, ooh, the one that I need
Oh yes indeed
You’re the One That I Want
You better shape up, 'cause I need a man
Arxivat a: Grease, You're the One That I Want, El piano