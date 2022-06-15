Ziggy Stardust





Oh, Oh, yeah

Ziggy played guitar

Jamming good with Weird and Gilly

And the Spiders from Mars

He played it left hand

But made it too far

Became the special man

Then we were Ziggy’s band

Ziggy really sang

Screwed-up eyes and screwed-down hairdo

Like some cat from Japan

He could lick ‘em by smiling

He could leave ‘em to hang

They came on so loaded, man

Well-hung and snow-white tan

So where were the spiders

While the fly tried to break our bones?

With just the beer light to guide us

So we bitched about his fans

And should we crush his sweet hands?

Oh, Mm-hmm

Ziggy played for time

Jiving us that we were voodoo

The kids were just crass

He was the nazz

With God-given ass

He took it all too far

But, boy, could he play guitar

Making love with his ego

Ziggy sucked up into his mind, ah

Like a leper messiah

When the kids had killed the man

I had to break up the band

Oh, yeah, Ooh

Ziggy played guitar

