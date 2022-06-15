Catorze
Ziggy Stardust
David Bowie


Oh, Oh, yeah

Ziggy played guitar
Jamming good with Weird and Gilly
And the Spiders from Mars
He played it left hand
But made it too far
Became the special man
Then we were Ziggy’s band

Ziggy really sang
Screwed-up eyes and screwed-down hairdo
Like some cat from Japan
He could lick ‘em by smiling
He could leave ‘em to hang
They came on so loaded, man
Well-hung and snow-white tan

So where were the spiders
While the fly tried to break our bones?
With just the beer light to guide us
So we bitched about his fans
And should we crush his sweet hands?

Oh, Mm-hmm

Ziggy played for time
Jiving us that we were voodoo
The kids were just crass
He was the nazz
With God-given ass
He took it all too far
But, boy, could he play guitar

Making love with his ego
Ziggy sucked up into his mind, ah
Like a leper messiah
When the kids had killed the man
I had to break up the band

Oh, yeah, Ooh
Ziggy played guitar

Foto: Facebook David Bowie
Foto: Facebook David Bowie

Cançó David Bowie Música Ziggy Stardust

Everybody’s Talkin’
The Boy from Ipanema
Shallow
Laura
Hand in My Pocket

Nou comentari

Comparteix