Federico García Lorca va néixer a Fuente Vaqueros (Granada) el 5 de juny de 1898. De petit la seva mare, que era mestra, va estimular-li l’interès pels llibres. El poeta, dramaturg i assagista de la Generació del 27 ha estat considerat un dels escriptors més influents de la literatura espanyola del segle XX. Va morir afusellat pel règim franquista el 18 d’agost del 1936, quan només tenia 38 anys. N’escoltem el Pequeño vals vienés interpretat per Sílvia Pérez Cruz i Pájaro, per Leonard Cohen, i per Enrique Morente i Lagartija Nick.







En Viena hay diez muchachas,

un hombro donde solloza la muerte

y un bosque de palomas disecadas.

Hay un fragmento de la mañana

en el museo de la escarcha.

Hay un salón con mil ventanas.

¡Ay, ay, ay, ay!

Toma este vals con la boca cerrada.



Este vals, este vals, este vals,

de sí, de muerte y de coñac

que moja su cola en el mar.

Te quiero, te quiero, te quiero,

con la butaca y el libro muerto,

por el melancólico pasillo,

en el oscuro desván del lirio,

en nuestra cama de la luna

y en la danza que sueña la tortuga.

¡Ay, ay, ay, ay!

Toma este vals de quebrada cintura.



En Viena hay cuatro espejos

donde juegan tu boca y los ecos.

Hay una muerte para piano

que pinta de azul a los muchachos.

Hay mendigos por los tejados.

Hay frescas guirnaldas de llanto.

¡Ay, ay, ay, ay!

Toma este vals que se muere en mis brazos.



Porque te quiero, te quiero, amor mío,

en el desván donde juegan los niños,

soñando viejas luces de Hungría

por los rumores de la tarde tibia,

viendo ovejas y lirios de nieve

por el silencio oscuro de tu frente.

¡Ay, ay, ay, ay!

Toma este vals del “Te quiero siempre”.



En Viena bailaré contigo

con un disfraz que tenga

cabeza de río.

¡Mira qué orilla tengo de jacintos!

Dejaré mi boca entre tus piernas,

mi alma en fotografías y azucenas,

y en las ondas oscuras de tu andar

quiero, amor mío, amor mío, dejar,

violín y sepulcro, las cintas del vals.





Versió en anglès de Leonard Cohen:



Now in Vienna there are ten pretty women

There’s a shoulder where Death comes to cry

There’s a lobby with nine hundred windows

There’s a tree where the doves go to die

There’s a piece that was torn from the morning,

And it hangs in the Gallery of Frost



Take this waltz, take this waltz

Take this waltz with the clamp on its jaws

I want you, I want you, I want you

On a chair with a dead magazine

In the cave at the tip of the lilly,

In some hallway where love’s never been

On a bed where the moon has been sweating,

In a cry filled with footsteps and sand



Take this waltz, take this waltz

Take its broken waist in your hand



This waltz, this waltz, this waltz, this waltz

With its very own breath of brandy and Death

Dragging its tail in the sea



There’s a concert hall in Vienna

Where your mouth had a thousand reviews

There’s a bar where the boys have stopped talking

They’ve been sentenced to death by the blues

Ah, but who is it climbs to your picture

With a garland of freshly cut tears?



Take this waltz, take this waltz

Take this waltz, it’s been dying for years



There’s an attic where children are playing,

Where I’ve got to lie down with you soon,

In a dream of Hungarian lanterns,

In the mist of some sweet afternoon

And I’ll see what you’ve chained to your sorrow,

All your sheep and your lillies of snow



Take this waltz, take this waltz

With its “I’ll never forget you, you know!”



This waltz, this waltz, this waltz, this waltz

With its very own breath of brandy and Death

Dragging its tail in the sea



And I’ll dance with you in Vienna

I’ll be wearing a river’s disguise

The hyacinth wild on my shoulder,

My mouth on the dew of your thighs

And I’ll bury my soul in a scrapbook,

With the photographs there, and the moss

And I’ll yield to the flood of your beauty

My cheap violin and my cross

And you’ll carry me down on your dancing

To the pools that you lift on your wrist

O my love, o my love

Take this waltz, take this waltz

It’s yours now. It’s all that there is.



