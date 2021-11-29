El compositor i lletrista Stephen Sondheim va néixer el 22 de març de 1930 a Nova York i ha mort aquest 26 de novembre del 2021. És considerat un dels autors de teatre musical més importants del segle XX, ja que va participar com a lletrista en la creació de West Side Story i com a responsable de la lletra i la música de musicals de tant èxit com Into The Woods (Boscos endins), A Little Night Music o Sweeney Todd.



D’aquest darrer, el 1995 se’n va estrenar al Teatre Poliorama la versió en català que va dirigir Mario Gas, amb traducció de Begoña Barrera (llibret) i Roger Batalla i Roger Peña (cançons). Sweeney Todd, el barber diabòlic del carrer Fleet va ser protagonitzat per Constantino Romero, en el paper de Sweeney Todd, i Vicky Peña, en el de Mrs. Lovett. En revivim un fragment, en què Vicky Peña canta la cançó Els pitjors pastissos de Londres, i veiem com el van interpretar en l’anglès original l’actriu Angela Lansbury al muntatge que es va estrenar a Broadway el 1979 i Helena Bonham Carter a l’adaptació al cinema que va dirigir Tim Burton.







Ah! Un client!

Iep! Vingui aquí, quines presses!

Quin salt m’ha et el cor, l’he pres per un esperit!

No vol seure ni un minut? Segui aquí. Seu!

El que passa és que fa mesos

que no he vist ni un sol client.

Vol menjar un pastís de carn, rei?

Doncs perdoni si no sé ni on tinc el cap.

Ui! Què és això?

Sembla que estem empestats,

que ni una ànima mai no s’hi atura. Vine aquí!

Jo prou que treballo, ecs!

Però ningú no hi posa els peus ni hi treu el nas.

Prengui una cervesa per acompanyar.

I és normal perquè jo cuino el pitjor pastís de carn de tot Londres.

Si per a mi mateixa ja és un fàstic cuinar-los,

quin fàstic menjar-los!

Els més fastigosos! I això encara és poc, són esgarrifosos!

Si no ho creu, tasti’n un tros.

Oi que és dolentíssim? No pot pas negar-m’ho.

No té més que crosta, intenti empassar-s’ho.

Els pitjors de Londres, i no parlem del preu de la carn!

Com està, quan se’n troba!

Miri, mai no ho hauria imaginat que pogués semblar una sort

de trobar animals tot morint-se pel carrer.

Mrs. Mooney fa pastissos, té un negoci,

però jo trobo molt estrany que fa mesos que al veïnat no es veu ni un gat.

Deu quedar-se’ls ella i així va millorant,

fent pastissos amb els gats.

No ho faria mai, jo!

De pensar-hi ja podria vomitar

i no es pot imaginar com corre un gat…

I és que són uns temps molt durs, rei,

més durs que els pitjors pastissos de Londres.

Només greix i no res més.

Són molt fastigosos, llardosos, terrosos,

la pasta es fa verda i té un gust… de pena.

Tan sola que estic, no ve mai ningú.

Faig pastissos horribles!

Senyor, són temps durs, són temps durs!







A customer!

Wait! What’s your rush? What’s your hurry?

You gave me such a… fright! I thought you was a ghost!

Half a minute, can’t ya sit?

Sit ya down! Sit!

All I meant is that I haven’t seen a customer for weeks.

Did ya come here for a pie, sir?

Do forgive me if my head’s a little vague.

Ugh! What is that?

But you’d think we had the plague.

From the way that people keep avoiding!

No you don’t!

Heaven knows I try, sir!

But there’s no one comes in even to inhale!

Right you are, sir, would you like a drop of ale?

Mind you I can hardly blame them!

These are probably the worst pies in London.

I know why nobody cares to take them!

I should know!

I make them! But good? No

The worst pies in London

Even that’s polite! The worst pies in London!

If you doubt it take a bite!

Is that just, disgusting?

You have to concede it!

It’s nothing but crusting!

Here drink this, you’ll need it.

The worst pies in London

And no wonder with the price of meat

what it is, when you get it.

Never thought I’d live to see the day.

Men’d think it was a treat

findin’ poor animals what are dyin’ in the street.

Mrs. Mooney has a pie shop.

Does a business, but I notice something weird.

Lately, all her neighbors cats have disappeared.

Have to hand it to her!

What I calls, enterprise!

Poppin’ pussies into pies!

Wouldn’t do in my shop!

Just the thought of it’s enough to make you sick!

And I’m telling you them pussycats is quick.

No denying times is hard, sir!

Even harder than the worst pies in London.

Only lard and nothing more

Is that just revolting?

All greasy and gritty?

It looks like it’s molting!

And tastes like…we’ll pity.

A woman alone…with limited wind

And the worst pies in London!

Ah, sir, times is hard, times is hard.



