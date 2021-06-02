L’última entrevista a Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe va néixer l’1 de juny del 1926 a Los Angeles el 1926 i hi va morir el 5 d’agost de 1962 per una sobredosi de barbitúrics. Només tenia 36 anys. Amb la seva desaparició prematura, l’actriu nord-americana va esdevenir encara més un mite de la sensualitat i l’erotisme del segle XX. Rere la bellesa idolatrada s’hi amagava la fragilitat, una infantesa trencada i una inestabilitat emocional. La recordem escoltant i llegint fragments de la darrera entrevista que li va fer la revista Life dos dies abans de la mort de l’actriu.







1. Està bé ser inclosa a la fantasia de la gent, però també agrada ser acceptada pel que ets.



2. Sento que la bellesa i la feminitat no tenen edat i el glamur, encara que als fabricants no els agradi, no pot ser fabricat.



3. La sexualitat només és atractiva quan és natural i espontània. Aquí és on molta gent perd el nord.



4. Tots vam néixer com a éssers sexuals, gràcies a Déu, però és una llàstima que moltes persones menyspreïn i aixafin aquest regal natural. L’art, el veritable art, ve d’aquí.



5. Quan tenia cinc anys, penso, va ser quan vaig començar a voler ser actriu. M’encantava jugar. No m’agradava el món del meu voltant perquè era massa fosc, però sí que m’agradava jugar a cases. Era com si tu hi poguessis fer els teus propis límits.



6. Mai m’he acostumat a ser feliç.



7. No entenc per què la gent no és una mica més generosa amb els altres. No m’agrada dir això, però em temo que hi ha molta enveja en aquest negoci.



8. La fama se n’anirà i adeu, l’hauré tinguda. Si això passa, sempre he sabut que era voluble.



9. A vegades he estat convidada a llocs per il·luminar la taula com ho fa un músic que toca després de sopar, i sé que no estàs convidada per tu mateixa. Només ets un ornament.



10. Suposo que sempre he tingut massa fantasia per ser només una mestressa de casa.



11. Un actor no és una màquina, tant és que t’ho diguin. La creativitat ha de començar amb la humanitat i quan ets un ésser humà sents, pateixes.



12. Quan ets famós, cada debilitat és exagerada.



13. Aquest és el problema, un símbol sexual es converteix en una cosa. Odio ser una cosa. Però si he de ser un símbol, prefereixo ser-ho del sexe que d’una altra cosa!



14. Va ser un honor que em proposessin d’aparèixer a l’aniversari del president al Madison Square Garden. Planava un silenci sobre tot el lloc quan vaig anar-hi a cantar Happy Birthday.







1. It’s nice to be included in people’s fantasies but you also like to be accepted for your own sake.



2. I feel that beauty and femininity are ageless and can’t be contrived, and glamour, although the manufacturers won’t like this, cannot be manufactured.



3. I think that sexuality is only attractive when it’s natural and spontaneous. This is where a lot of them miss the boat.



4. We are all born sexual creatures, thank God, but it’s a pity so many people despise and crush this natural gift. Art, real art, comes from it.



5. When I was five I think, that’s when I started wanting to be an actress. I loved to play. I didn’t like the world around me because it was kind of grim, but I loved to play house. It was like you could make your own boundaries.



6. I was never used to being happy.



7. I don’t understand why people aren’t a little more generous with each other. I don’t like to say this, but I’m afraid there is a lot of envy in this business.



8. Fame will go by, and, so long, I’ve had you fame. If it goes by, I’ve always known it was fickle.



9. Sometimes I’m invited places to kind of brighten up a dinner table like a musician who’ll play the piano after dinner, and I know you’re not really invited for yourself. You’re just an ornament.



10. And I guess I’ve always had too much fantasy to be only a housewife.



11. An actor is not a machine, no matter how much they want to say you are. Creativity has got to start with humanity and when you’re a human being, you feel, you suffer.



12. I think that when you are famous every weakness is exaggerated.



13. That’s the trouble, a sex symbol becomes a thing. I just hate to be a thing. But if I’m going to be a symbol of something I’d rather have it sex than some other things they’ve got symbols of!



14. I was honoured when they asked me to appear at the president’s birthday rally in Madison Square Garden. There was like a hush over the whole place when I came on to sing Happy Birthday.

