If I should stay
I would only be in your way
So I'll go but I know
I'll think of you every step of the way
And I will always love you
Will always love you
You
My darling, you
Bittersweet memories
That is all I'm taking with me
So good-bye
Please don't cry
We both know I'm not what you, you need
And I will always love you
I will always love you
You
I hope life treats you kind
And I hope you have all you've dreamed of
And I wish you joy and happiness
But above all this I wish you love
And I will always love you
I will always love you
I will always love you
I will always love you
I will always love you
I, I will always love you
You
Darling, I love you
I'll always
I'll always love you
Facebook: Whitney Houston