I will always love you

If I should stayI would only be in your waySo I'll go but I knowI'll think of you every step of the wayAnd I will always love youWill always love youYouMy darling, youBittersweet memoriesThat is all I'm taking with meSo good-byePlease don't cryWe both know I'm not what you, you needAnd I will always love youI will always love youYouI hope life treats you kindAnd I hope you have all you've dreamed ofAnd I wish you joy and happinessBut above all this I wish you loveAnd I will always love youI will always love youI will always love youI will always love youI will always love youI, I will always love youYouDarling, I love youI'll alwaysI'll always love you

Facebook: Whitney Houston