Glory Days

I had a friend was a big baseball playerBack in high schoolHe could throw that speed ball by youMake you look like a fool boySaw him the other night at this roadside barI was walking in, he was walking outWe went back inside sat down had a few drinksBut all he kept talking about wasGlory days, well they'll pass you byGlory days, in the wink of a young girl's eyeGlory days, glory daysWell there's a girl that lives up the blockBack in school she could turn all the boy's headsSometimes on a Friday I'll stop byAnd have a few drinks after she put her kids to bedHer and her husband Bobby, well they split upI guess it's two years gone by nowWe just sit around talking about the old times,She says when she feels like cryingShe starts laughing thinking aboutGlory days, well they'll pass you byGlory days, in the wink of a young girl's eyeGlory days, glory daysI think I'm going down to the well tonightAnd I'm going to drink till I get my fillAnd I hope when I get old I don't sit around thinking about itBut I probably willYeah, just sitting back trying to recaptureA little of the glory of, well time slips awayAnd leaves you with nothing mister butBoring stories ofGlory days, well they'll pass you byGlory days, in the wink of a young girl's eyeGlory days, glory daysWell they'll pass you byGlory days, in the wink of a young girl's eyeGlory days, glory daysWell alright, oh yeahWell alright, come on nowWell alright, oh yeahWell alright, come on nowWith you, with you, with you, with youAll right boys keep it rocking nowKeep on going, we gonna go home nowBring it home, yeah,Bring it homeAlrightAlrightWell alrightWell alrightWell alrightWell alrightWell alrightAlrightLet's go