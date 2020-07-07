Música

Glory Days

She says when she feels like crying/ She starts laughing thinking about

| 08/07/2020 a les 20:37h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Glory Days, Bruce Springsteen, cançó

I had a friend was a big baseball player
Back in high school
He could throw that speed ball by you
Make you look like a fool boy
Saw him the other night at this roadside bar
I was walking in, he was walking out
We went back inside sat down had a few drinks
But all he kept talking about was
 
Glory days, well they'll pass you by
Glory days, in the wink of a young girl's eye
Glory days, glory days
 
Well there's a girl that lives up the block
Back in school she could turn all the boy's heads
Sometimes on a Friday I'll stop by
And have a few drinks after she put her kids to bed
Her and her husband Bobby, well they split up
I guess it's two years gone by now
We just sit around talking about the old times,
She says when she feels like crying
She starts laughing thinking about
 
Glory days, well they'll pass you by
Glory days, in the wink of a young girl's eye
Glory days, glory days
 
I think I'm going down to the well tonight
And I'm going to drink till I get my fill
And I hope when I get old I don't sit around thinking about it
But I probably will
Yeah, just sitting back trying to recapture
A little of the glory of, well time slips away
And leaves you with nothing mister but
Boring stories of
 
Glory days, well they'll pass you by
Glory days, in the wink of a young girl's eye
Glory days, glory days
 
Well they'll pass you by
Glory days, in the wink of a young girl's eye
Glory days, glory days
 
Well alright, oh yeah
Well alright, come on now
Well alright, oh yeah
Well alright, come on now
With you, with you, with you, with you
All right boys keep it rocking now
Keep on going, we gonna go home now
Bring it home, yeah,
Bring it home
Alright
Alright
Well alright
Well alright
Well alright
Well alright
Well alright
Alright
Let's go
 

Facebook: Bruce Springsteen

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

L'assaig per pensar el món té premi

La UVic-UCC i Eumo Editorial convoquen un certamen en homenatge a Ricard Torrents
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un vespre amb Ferran Palau

Torna el cicle de concerts d'estiu de la Universitat de Barcelona
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sant Cugat a escena

La ciutat acull un cicle d'espectacles que es poden gaudir presencialment i en línia
Imatge il·lustrativa

El Documenta 2020

L'Altra Editorial i la llibreria de Josep Cots convoquen una nova edició del premi
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Però compensa

Catorze | 3 comentaris
Un anunci resumeix l'experiència i l'aventura de dur vides al món
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els petons censurats de Cinema Paradiso

Catorze | 8 comentaris
Revivim una escena clau de la pel·lícula de Giuseppe Tornatore
Imatge il·lustrativa

El que em queda de tu, àvia

ESMA | 21 comentaris
Una animació relata amb tendresa els aprenentatges que neixen dels vincles familiars
Imatge il·lustrativa

Parla amb la teva filla ara

Catorze | 2 comentaris
Un anunci contra la manipulació a què ens sotmet la indústria de la bellesa
Més entrades...