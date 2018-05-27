Foto: www.mayaangelou.com

(traduït per Anna Pena)

Still I Rise

Em podeu degradar en la històriaamb mentides inquietants.Tractar-me com si fos escòria.Però jo, com la pols, m’acabo alçant.Que sigui descarada us molesta?Per què emmudiu de tristor?Perquè faig com si brollés petrolidel bell mig del menjador.Com les llunes i els sols,amb la certesa del mar,com l’esperança que sura,jo sempre m’acabo alçant.Em volíeu veure enfonsada?Amb el ulls baixos, plorant?Les espatlles arronsades,llançant crits desesperats?La meva arrogància us ofèn?Per què us costa tant de pair?Perquè ric com si tingués mines d’oral fons de tot del jardí.Em podeu mirar amb ulls de ràbia,amb paraules, disparar a matar.Menystenir-me, si cal trepitjar-me,però jo, com l’aire, m’acabo alçant.Per què us provoca sorpresaque sigui una dona sensual?Que balli com si entre les camesnomés hi tingués diamants.Dels caus de vergonya del passat.Jo m’alço.D’un dolor per sempre arrelat.Jo m’alço.Soc un oceà negre, ferotge i brillant.Contra la marea m’hi trobareu lluitant.Deixo enrere nits de pànic i terror.Jo m’alço.M’espera una albada de llum i claror.Jo m’alço.Dels ancestres porto càntics de pau.Soc el somni i l’esperança de l’esclau.Jo m’alço.Jo m’alço.Jo m’alço.You may write me down in historyWith your bitter, twisted lies,You may trod me in the very dirtBut still, like dust, I'll rise.Does my sassiness upset you?Why are you beset with gloom?’Cause I walk like I've got oil wellsPumping in my living room.Just like moons and like suns,With the certainty of tides,Just like hopes springing high,Still I'll rise.Did you want to see me broken?Bowed head and lowered eyes?Shoulders falling down like teardrops,Weakened by my soulful cries?Does my haughtiness offend you?Don't you take it awful hard’Cause I laugh like I've got gold minesDiggin’ in my own backyard.You may shoot me with your words,You may cut me with your eyes,You may kill me with your hatefulness,But still, like air, I’ll rise.Does my sexiness upset you?Does it come as a surpriseThat I dance like I've got diamondsAt the meeting of my thighs?Out of the huts of history’s shameI riseUp from a past that’s rooted in painI riseI'm a black ocean, leaping and wide,Welling and swelling I bear in the tide.Leaving behind nights of terror and fearI riseInto a daybreak that’s wondrously clearI riseBringing the gifts that my ancestors gave,I am the dream and the hope of the slave.I riseI riseI rise.