As Times Goes By

You must remember this/ A kiss is still a kiss/ A sigh is still just a sigh

22/10/2020
You must remember this
A kiss is still a kiss
A sigh is still just a sigh
The fundamental things apply
As time goes by

And when two lovers woo
They still say: I love you
On that you can rely
No matter what the future brings
As time goes by

Moonlight and love songs, never out of date
Hearts full of passion, jealousy and hate
Woman needs man, and man must have his mate
That no one can deny

It's still the same old story
A fight for love and glory
A case of do or die
The world will always welcome lovers
As time goes by

