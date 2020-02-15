Música

Hard to Handle

I can give you what you want/ But you got to go home with me

| 15/02/2020 a les 16:12h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Hard to Handle, cançó, Otis Redding
Courtney Hadwin als tretze anys va participar a l'America's Got Talent i va deixar tothom amb un pam de nas. 


Hard to Handle (lletra original)

Baby, here I am
I'm the man on the scene
I can give you what you want
But you got to go home with me
I forgot some good old lovin'
And I got some in store
When I get to throwin' it on you
You got to come back for more

Boys and things that come by the dozen
That ain't nothin' but drug store lovin'
Pretty little thing, let me light your candle
'Cause mama I'm sure hard to handle, now, gets around

Action speaks louder than words
And I'm a man with a great experience
I know you got you another man
But I can love you better than him
Take my hand, don't be afraid
I wanna prove every word I say
I'm advertisin' love for free
So, won't you place your ad with me

Boys will come a dime by the dozen
But that ain't nothin' but ten cent love
Pretty little thing, let me light your candle'
'Cause mama I'm sure hard to handle, now, gets around

Baby, here I am
I'm a man on the scene
I can give you what you want
Just come go home with me
I forgot some good old lovin'
And I got some in store
When I get through throwin' it on
You got to come back for more

Boy will come a dime by the dozen
But that ain't nothin' but drug store love
Pretty little thing, let me light your candle'
Cause mama I'm sure hard to handle, now, yes around

Give it to me
I got to have it
Give me some good 'ole lovin'
Some of your good lovin'

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Germanes al Tantarantana

Lluïsa Castell i Mònica López protagonitzen l'obra de Wajdi Mouawad
Imatge il·lustrativa

Els Jocs Florals

Barcelona obre la convocatòria per la nova edició del premi
Imatge il·lustrativa

Un 2019 de pel·lícula

Un cicle a la Filmoteca de Catalunya projecta els millors films de l'any
Imatge il·lustrativa

Santa Eulàlia pren Barcelona

La ciutat celebra les festes de la seva patrona d'hivern
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

Sigues una dama

Paul McLean | 1 comentari
Un vídeo denuncia les imposicions que la societat vessa sobre les dones
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tu a París, jo a Nova York

Catorze
Un curtmetratge mostra una història d'amor en què la distància es va escurçant
Imatge il·lustrativa

Steve Jobs, cada dia com si fos l'últim

Steve Jobs | 1 comentari
L'únic camí per fer una gran feina és estimar el que fas
Imatge il·lustrativa

Quan l'agressor és dins de casa

Jorge Lareau | 7 comentaris
Un curt impactant sobre els maltractaments sexuals dels menors
Més entrades...