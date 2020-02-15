Courtney Hadwin als tretze anys va participar a l'America's Got Talent i va deixar tothom amb un pam de nas.
Hard to Handle (lletra original)
Baby, here I am
I'm the man on the scene
I can give you what you want
But you got to go home with me
I forgot some good old lovin'
And I got some in store
When I get to throwin' it on you
You got to come back for more
Boys and things that come by the dozen
That ain't nothin' but drug store lovin'
Pretty little thing, let me light your candle
'Cause mama I'm sure hard to handle, now, gets around
Action speaks louder than words
And I'm a man with a great experience
I know you got you another man
But I can love you better than him
Take my hand, don't be afraid
I wanna prove every word I say
I'm advertisin' love for free
So, won't you place your ad with me
Boys will come a dime by the dozen
But that ain't nothin' but ten cent love
Pretty little thing, let me light your candle'
'Cause mama I'm sure hard to handle, now, gets around
Baby, here I am
I'm a man on the scene
I can give you what you want
Just come go home with me
I forgot some good old lovin'
And I got some in store
When I get through throwin' it on
You got to come back for more
Boy will come a dime by the dozen
But that ain't nothin' but drug store love
Pretty little thing, let me light your candle'
Cause mama I'm sure hard to handle, now, yes around
Give it to me
I got to have it
Give me some good 'ole lovin'
Some of your good lovin'