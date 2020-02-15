Hard to Handle (lletra original)

Courtney Hadwin als tretze anys va participar a l'America's Got Talent i va deixar tothom amb un pam de nas.Baby, here I amI'm the man on the sceneI can give you what you wantBut you got to go home with meI forgot some good old lovin'And I got some in storeWhen I get to throwin' it on youYou got to come back for moreBoys and things that come by the dozenThat ain't nothin' but drug store lovin'Pretty little thing, let me light your candle'Cause mama I'm sure hard to handle, now, gets aroundAction speaks louder than wordsAnd I'm a man with a great experienceI know you got you another manBut I can love you better than himTake my hand, don't be afraidI wanna prove every word I sayI'm advertisin' love for freeSo, won't you place your ad with meBoys will come a dime by the dozenBut that ain't nothin' but ten cent lovePretty little thing, let me light your candle''Cause mama I'm sure hard to handle, now, gets aroundBaby, here I amI'm a man on the sceneI can give you what you wantJust come go home with meI forgot some good old lovin'And I got some in storeWhen I get through throwin' it onYou got to come back for moreBoy will come a dime by the dozenBut that ain't nothin' but drug store lovePretty little thing, let me light your candle'Cause mama I'm sure hard to handle, now, yes aroundGive it to meI got to have itGive me some good 'ole lovin'Some of your good lovin'