Now I've had the time of my life
No I never felt like this before
Yes I swear it's the truth
and I owe it all to you
'Cause I've had the time of my life
and I owe it all to you
I've been waiting for so long
Now I've finally found someone
To stand by me
We saw the writing on the wall
As we felt this magical fantasy
Now with passion in our eyes
There's no way we could disguise it secretly
So we take each other's hand
'Cause we seem to understand the urgency
Just remember
You're the one thing
I can't get enough of
So I'll tell you something
This could be love because
I've had the time of my life
No I never felt this way before
Yes I swear it's the truth
and I owe it all to you
'Cause I've had the time of my life
and I've searched through every open door
Till I found the truth
and I owe it all to you
With my body and soul
I want you more than you'll ever know
So we'll just let it go
Don't be afraid to lose control
Yes I know what's on your mind
When you say: "Stay with me tonight."
Just remember
You're the one thing
I can't get enough of
So I'll tell you something
This could be love because
I had the time of my life
No I've never felt this way before
Yes I swear it's the truth
and I owe it all to you
'Cause I've had the time of my life
and I've searched through every open door
Till I found the truth
and I owe it all to you