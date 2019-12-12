Light My Fire

Jim Morrison va néixer a Florida el 8 de desembre del 1943 i va morir el 3 de juliol del 1971 a París. Recordem el cantant, compositor i poeta escoltant una de les cançons més conegudes de The Doors.





Foto: Joel Brodsky

You know that it would be untrueYou know that I would be a liarIf I was to say to youGirl, we couldn't get much higherCome on baby, light my fireCome on baby, light my fireTry to set the night on fireThe time to hesitate is throughNo time to wallow in the mireTry now we can only loseAnd our love become a funeral pyreCome on baby, light my fireCome on baby, light my fireTry to set the night on fire, yeahThe time to hesitate is throughNo time to wallow in the mireTry now we can only loseAnd our love become a funeral pyreCome on baby, light my fireCome on baby, light my fireTry to set the night on fire, yeahYou know that it would be untrueYou know that I would be a liarIf I was to say to youGirl, we couldn't get much higherCome on baby, light my fireCome on baby, light my fireTry to set the night on fireTry to set the night on fireTry to set the night on fireTry to set the night on fire