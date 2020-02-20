Foto: www.americansongwriter.com

Something in the way she movesAttracts me like no other loverSomething in the way she woos meI don't want to leave her nowYou know I believe and howSomewhere in her smile she knowsThat I don't need no other loverSomething in her style that shows meI don't want to leave her nowYou know I believe and howYou're asking me will my love growI don't know, I don't knowYou stick around and it may showI don't know, I don't knowSomething in the way she knowsAnd all I have to do is think of herSomething in the things she shows meI don't want to leave her nowYou know I believe and how