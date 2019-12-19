Música

Me and Bobby McGee

But I'd trade all of my tomorrows for one single yesterday

| 19/12/2019 a les 13:18h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Kris Kristofferson & Fred Foster, Me and Bobby McGee, cançó
Janis Joplin va néixer a Port Arthur (Texas) el 19 de gener del 1943 i va morir a Hollywood el 4 d'octubre del 1970, quan només tenia 27 anys, per una sobredosi d'heroïna. Escoltem com la cantant de rock i de blues, que va marcar tota una generació, va versionar la cançó –escrita per Kris Kristofferson i Fred Foster i interpretada per primera vegada per Roger Miller– Me and Bobby McGee. L'escoltem també versionada per Johnny Cash.


Busted flat in Baton Rouge, waiting for a train
And I's feeling nearly as faded as my jeans.
Bobby thumbed a diesel down just before it rained,
It rode us all the way to New Orleans.

I pulled my harp from and my dirty red bandanna,
I was playing soft while Bobby sang the blues.
Windshield wipers slapping time, I was holding Bobby's hand in mine,
We sang every song that driver knew.

Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose,
Nothing don't mean nothing honey if it ain't free, now, now.
And feeling good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues,
You know feeling good was good enough for me,
Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee.

From the Kentucky coal mines to the California sun,
Hey, Bobby shared the secrets of my soul.
Through all kinds of weather, through everything that we done,
Hey Bobby baby kept me from the cold.

One day up near Salinas, Lord, I let him slip away,
He's looking for that home and I hope he finds it,
But I'd trade all of my tomorrows for one single yesterday
To be holding Bobby's body next to mine.

Freedom is just another word for nothing left to lose,
Nothing, that's all that Bobby left me,
But feeling good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues,
Hey, feeling good was good enough for me,
Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee.

Hey now Bobby now Bobby McGee yeah.
Hey now Bobby now, Bobby McGee, yeah.

Lord, I'm calling my lover, calling my man,
I said I'm calling my lover just the best I can,
C'mon, where is Bobby now, where is Bobby McGee, yeah,
Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lord
Hey, hey, hey, Bobby McGee, Lord!

Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lordy Lord
Hey, hey, hey, Bobby McGee.

Foto: Albert B. Grossman Management

Contingut relacionat

Imatge il·lustrativa

Soltar-ho tot

20/12/2019
Imatge il·lustrativa

La vida és bella

20/12/2019
Imatge il·lustrativa

Qualsevol nit pot sortir el sol (per Albert Pla)

20/12/2019
Imatge il·lustrativa

A Message to You, Rudy

19/12/2019
Imatge il·lustrativa

Si vens

19/12/2019
Imatge il·lustrativa

El caganer

19/12/2019

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cada gota d'aigua

Una exposició mostra com el canvi climàtic afecta un bé tan preuat i explora solucions al problema
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

​La vida és joc

Xavier Roca
El CCCB combina reflexió i esperit lúdic en una gran exposició sobre la cultura del videojoc
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tornant a casa per Nadal

Heathrow | 14 comentaris
Un anunci de l'aeroport de Heathrow deixa clar quin és el millor regal de les festes
Imatge il·lustrativa

Estimat pingüí

John Lewis | 6 comentaris
Un anunci nadalenc preciós sobre els desitjos acomplerts
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dues cases

J. Walter Thompson Amsterdam | 1 comentari
Un anunci mostra el dia a dia d'una nena que té els pares separats
Més entrades...