Freddie Mercury va néixer a Zanzíbar el 5 de setembre del 1946 i va morir a Londres el 24 de novembre del 1991. Recordem el cantant de Queen amb una de les seves cançons més conegudes.Can anybody find me somebody to loveOoh, each morning I get up I die a littleCan barely stand on my feet(Take a look at yourself) Take a look in the mirror and cry (and cry)Lord what you're doing to me (yeah yeah)I have spent all my years in believing youBut I just can't get no relief, Lord!Somebody (somebody) ooh somebody (somebody)Can anybody find me somebody to love?I work hard (he works hard) every day of my lifeI work till I ache in my bonesAt the end (at the end of the day)I take home my hard earned pay all on my ownI get down (down) on my knees (knees)And I start to prayTill the tears run down from my eyesLord somebody (somebody), ooh somebody(Please) can anybody find me somebody to love?Everyday (everyday) I try and I try and I tryBut everybody wants to put me downThey say I'm going crazyThey say I got a lot of water in my brainAh, got no common senseI got nobody left to believe inYeah, yeah, yeah, yeahOh, LordOoh somebody, ooh somebodyCan anybody find me somebody to love?(Can anybody find me someone to love)Got no feel, I got no rhythmI just keep losing my beat (you just keep losing and losing)I'm OK, I'm alright (he's alright, he's alright)I ain't gonna face no defeat (yeah yeah)I just gotta get out of this prison cellOne day (someday) I'm gonna be free, Lord!Find me somebody to loveFind me somebody to loveFind me somebody to loveFind me somebody to loveFind me somebody to loveFind me somebody to loveFind me somebody to loveFind me somebody to love love loveFind me somebody to loveFind me somebody to loveSomebody somebody somebody somebodySomebody find meSomebody find me somebody to loveCan anybody find me somebody to love?(Find me somebody to love)Ooh(Find me somebody to love)Find me somebody, somebody (find me somebody to love) somebody, somebody to loveFind me, find me, find me, find me, find meOoh, somebody to love (Find me somebody to love)Ooh (find me somebody to love)Find me, find me, find me somebody to love (find me somebody to love)Anybody, anywhere, anybody find me somebody to love, love, love!Somebody find me, find me love