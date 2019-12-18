Música

Englishman In New York

Be yourself no matter what they say

| 18/12/2019 a les 14:39h
Especial: Música
Arxivat a: El piano, Sting, cançó, música, Englishman In New York

I don't drink coffee, I take tea, my dear
I like my toast done on one side
And you can hear it in my accent when I talk
I'm an Englishman in New York

See me walking down Fifth Avenue
A walking cane here at my side
I take it everywhere I walk
I'm an Englishman in New York

Oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien
I'm an Englishman in New York
Oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien
I'm an Englishman in New York

If "manners maketh man" as someone said
He's the hero of the day
It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile
Be yourself no matter what they say

Oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien
I'm an Englishman in New York
Oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien
I'm an Englishman in New York

Modesty, propriety can lead to notoriety
You could end up as the only one
Gentleness, sobriety are rare in this society
At night a candle's brighter than the sun

Takes more than combat gear to make a man
Takes more than a license for a gun
Confront your enemies, avoid them when you can
A gentleman will walk but never run

If "manners maketh man" as someone said
He's the hero of the day
It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile
Be yourself no matter what they say
Be yourself no matter what they say
Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien)
Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York)
Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien)
Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York)
Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien)
Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York)
Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien)
Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York)
Be yourself no matter what they say
 

Foto: Facebook Sting

FES EL TEU COMENTARI

D'aquesta manera, verifiquem que el teu comentari
no l'envia un robot publicitari.
Catorze recomana
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tot esperant Beckett a la Fabra i Coats

Un cicle d'activitats homenatja el poeta i dramaturg a Sant Andreu
Imatge il·lustrativa

Com menja un caníbal

La companyia La Virgueria porta el seu espectacle a l'Arnau Itinerant
Imatge il·lustrativa

El cant de la Sibil·la

El monestir de Poblet acollirà un concert nadalenc
Imatge il·lustrativa

Cada gota d'aigua

Una exposició mostra com el canvi climàtic afecta un bé tan preuat i explora solucions al problema
Més entrades...
Cinema, teatre i vídeos
Imatge il·lustrativa

​La vida és joc

Xavier Roca
El CCCB combina reflexió i esperit lúdic en una gran exposició sobre la cultura del videojoc
Imatge il·lustrativa

Tornant a casa per Nadal

Heathrow | 14 comentaris
Un anunci de l'aeroport de Heathrow deixa clar quin és el millor regal de les festes
Imatge il·lustrativa

Estimat pingüí

John Lewis | 6 comentaris
Un anunci nadalenc preciós sobre els desitjos acomplerts
Imatge il·lustrativa

Dues cases

J. Walter Thompson Amsterdam | 1 comentari
Un anunci mostra el dia a dia d'una nena que té els pares separats
Més entrades...