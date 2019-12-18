Foto: Facebook Sting

I don't drink coffee, I take tea, my dearI like my toast done on one sideAnd you can hear it in my accent when I talkI'm an Englishman in New YorkSee me walking down Fifth AvenueA walking cane here at my sideI take it everywhere I walkI'm an Englishman in New YorkOh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alienI'm an Englishman in New YorkOh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alienI'm an Englishman in New YorkIf "manners maketh man" as someone saidHe's the hero of the dayIt takes a man to suffer ignorance and smileBe yourself no matter what they sayOh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alienI'm an Englishman in New YorkOh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alienI'm an Englishman in New YorkModesty, propriety can lead to notorietyYou could end up as the only oneGentleness, sobriety are rare in this societyAt night a candle's brighter than the sunTakes more than combat gear to make a manTakes more than a license for a gunConfront your enemies, avoid them when you canA gentleman will walk but never runIf "manners maketh man" as someone saidHe's the hero of the dayIt takes a man to suffer ignorance and smileBe yourself no matter what they sayBe yourself no matter what they sayBe yourself no matter what they sayBe yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien)Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York)Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien)Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York)Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien)Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York)Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I'm an alien, I'm a legal alien)Be yourself no matter what they say (I'm an Englishman in New York)Be yourself no matter what they say